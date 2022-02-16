Rotherham United vs Wigan Athletic prediction, preview, team news and more | League One 2021-22

League One action continues this week and will see a top-of-the-table clash between Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic at the New York Stadium on Friday.

Rotherham United are going full steam ahead in their race for promotion. They picked up a clinical 2-0 win over Sheffield Wednesday in their last game via second-half goals from Freddie Ladapo and Michael Smith.

The Millers sit at the top of the League One table with 68 points from 31 games. They will look to continue their strong run on Friday as they seek an immediate return to the EFL Championship.

Wigan Athletic have bounced back from the poor results they have had in recent weeks. They beat Crewe Alexandra 2-0 in their last game, marking back-to-back wins after a four-game winless run across all competitions.

Wigan Athletic sit second in the league table, six points behind Friday's hosts with two games in hand. They will be looking to maximize their outstanding games as they look to battle the Millers for top spot.

Rotherham United vs Wigan Athletic Head-to-Head

There have been 41 meetings between Rotherham United and Wigan Athletic. The hosts have won 12 of those games while the visitors have won 22 times. There have been seven draws between the two sides.

The two sides last met in a league clash earlier in the season, which Wigan Athletic won 1-0 via a last-minute winner from Will Keane.

Rotherham United Form Guide: W-W-W-W-W

Wigan Athletic Form Guide: W-W-L-D-D

Rotherham United vs Wigan Athletic Team News

Rotherham United

Thelo Aasgaard and winter signing Jamie McGrath are both out with injuries and will miss the game against Wigan Athletic.

Injured: Thelo Aasgaard, Jamie McGrath

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Wigan Athletic

Striker Will Grigg remains out with an injury he picked up earlier this month. Mickel Miller is also out with an injury and will miss Friday's game.

Injured: Will Grigg, Mickel Miller

Doubtful: None

Suspended: None

Rotherham United vs Wigan Athletic Predicted XI

Rotherham United Predicted XI (3-5-2): Josh Vickers; Wes Harding, Richard Wood, Michael Ihiekwe; Chiedozie Ogbene, Jamie Lindsay, Daniel Barlaser, Ben Wiles, Shane Ferguson; Freddie Ladapo, Michael Smith

Wigan Athletic Predicted XI (4-2-3-1): Ben Amos; Tendayi Darikwa, Kelland Watts, Jack Whatmough, James McClean; Max Power, Tom Naylor; Callum Lang, Will Keane, Gwion Edwards; Josh Magennis

Rotherham United vs Wigan Athletic Prediction

Rotherham United are on a seven-game winning streak across all competitions and have kept six straight clean sheets in the league. They are unbeaten in 16 straight home games across all competitions and will be relishing their chances ahead of Friday's game.

Wigan Athletic are on a run of back-to-back wins after a four-game winless run. They are winless in their last three games on the road and we expect them to lose on Friday.

Prediction: Rotherham United 2-1 Wigan Athletic

