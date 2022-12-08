Rotherham vs Bristol City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 10, 2022 

Rotherham United will welcome Bristol City to the Aesseal New York Stadium for a matchday 22 fixture in the EFL Championship on Saturday (December 10).

On the Championship's return after a ten-day break, the hosts will look to get back to winning ways after sharing the spoils in a 1-1 draw at Luton before the break. Jamie Lindsay put the visitors ahead in the first minute, but Luke Berry equalised in the 90th.

Bristol, meanwhile, also shared the spoils, doing so in a goalless draw at home against Watford in a game they largely dominated but lacked a cutting edge.

The stalemate left the Robins in 18th spot in the standings, having garnered 24 points from 21 games. Rotherham, meanwhile, are two points better off in 16th.

Rotherham vs Bristol City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have clashed on 54 previous occasions, with Rotherham leading 24-20.

Their most recent meeting in March 2021 saw Rotherham claim a 2-0 away win.

Rotherham have not lost at home to Bristol in nine games (winning four), a run that stretches back over 25 years.

Bristol have the second-worst away record in the league this season, having managed just nine points.

Rotherham have managed just one win from their last seven games, losing five.

Bristol have averaged 3.30 goals per away game - the joint-most in the Championship this season.

The last five head-to-head games have seen at least one team fail to score.

Rotherham vs Bristol City Prediction

Bristol's poor run of form has put them eerily close to the relegation zone, with just one point separating them from the drop zone.

Manager Nigel Pearson will want his team to claim a positive result, but their poor away form does not inspire much confidence. They are also without an away win against Rotherham for over 25 years.

Considering the same, Rotherham should claim a narrow win with goals to be scored at both ends.

Prediction: Rotherham 2-1 Bristol City

Rotherham vs Bristol City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Rotherham to win

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 2.5 goals

