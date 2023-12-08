Rotherham vs Swansea City Prediction and Betting Tips | December 9th 2023

Rotherham United and Swansea City will battle for three points in an EFL Championship matchday 20 fixture on Saturday (December 9th).

The hosts are coming into the game on the back of a goalless draw away to Birmingham City.

Swansea City, meanwhile, also shared the spoils in a 1-1 draw at home to Huddersfield Town. Benjamin Cabango's third-minute own goal was canceled out by Charlie Patino's injury time strike.

The draw left the Welsh outfit in 18th spot, having garnered 21 points from 19 games. Rotherham United are 23rd with 13 points to their name.

Rotherham vs Swansea City Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This will be the 83rd meeting between the two sides. Swansea City have 30 wins to their name, Rotherham United were victorious on 25 occasions while 27 games ended in a draw.

One of those draws came in their most recent clash in February 2023 when they canceled each other out in a 1-1 draw.

Five of the last six head-to-head games have witnessed goals at both ends.

Both sides have lost two and drawn three of their last five league games respectively.

Rotherham United have the worst defense in the league, having conceded 37 goals in 19 games.

Swansea City have lost just one of the last nine head-to-head games, winning five and drawing three.

Swansea City have dropped 19 points from winning positions this season, the most in the league.

Rotherham vs Swansea City Prediction

Rotherham United are sinking further into the relegation abyss, with their current seven-game winless run leaving them seven points from safety. The Millers have gotten the vast majority of their points at home this season, having won five and drawn two of their nine games in front of their fans.

Swansea City recently parted ways with former manager Michael Duff and announced Alan Sheenan as his temporary replacement. The Swans have a good record against Rotherham and will be looking to get a win here to steer further clear of the relegation zone.

The Welsh outfit have struggled with holding onto leads but they will fancy their chances of getting something here. Although one side could nick a win here, we are backing the spoils to be shared in a low-scoring stalemate.

Prediction: Rotherham 1-1 Swansea City

Rotherham vs Swansea City Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Both teams to score

Tip 3 - Over 1.5 goals