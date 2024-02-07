Rouen vs Monaco Prediction and Betting Tips | February 8th 2024

Rouen will invite Monaco to the Stade Robert Diochon in the Coupe de France round of 16 on Thursday.

The hosts defeated Toulouse 12-11 on penalties in a nail-biting contest after the scoreline ended 3-3 during regulation time. They have suffered back-to-back losses in their two Championnat National games since that win and lost 2-1 at home to Versailles on Saturday.

The visitors ensured their berth in the round of 16 with a comfortable 3-1 win over Rodez last month, thanks to Wissam Ben Yedder's hat-trick. They have drawn their last two Ligue 1 games, and in their previous league outing, they were held to a 1-1 draw by Le Havre at home. Ben Yedder was on the scoresheet in the 63rd minute, but Youssouf Fofana's own goal helped Le Havre equalize just two minutes later.

Rouen vs Monaco Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

The two teams have locked horns 29 times in all competitions thus far and will meet for the first time since 1985. As expected, the hosts have been the dominant side in these meetings, with a 15-7 lead in wins and seven games ending in draws.

They have crossed paths just once in the Coupe de France, with that meeting coming in the round of 16 of the 1973-74 campaign, with the visitors recording a 6-1 win on aggregate.

Monaco are winless in their last three away meetings against the hosts, suffering two defeats on the spin.

Rouen have suffered just one loss at home across all competitions this season while recording five wins in nine games.

The visitors are unbeaten in their last five away games in all competitions, recording four wins.

Five of the last six meetings between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.

Rouen vs Monaco Prediction

Les Diables Rouges have suffered back-to-back losses for the first time this season, conceding two goals apiece in these losses. Six of their seven wins in this fixture have come at home, which bodes well for them. They have kept clean sheets in three of their last six home games and will look to build on that form.

They have qualified for the round of 16 in the Coupe de France for the first time in the 21st century, and after a 12-11 win on penalties in the previous round, they will hope for another impressive performance in this match.

Les Monégasques have suffered a loss in just one of their five games this year, recording two wins and two draws. They are unbeaten in their last five away games, and having scored at least twice in their last six away games, they are strong favorites.

There are no fresh absentees for the Principality club ahead of the trip to Normandy, and Folarin Balogun, who has missed the last two games with a shoulder injury, remains a doubt.

The hosts have suffered two defeats in a row and will look to bounce back with a win. Nonetheless, considering the visitors' better head-to-head record and current away form, they are expected to eke out a narrow win.

Prediction: Rouen 1-2 Monaco

Rouen vs Monaco Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Monaco to win

Tip 2: Goals - Over/Under 2.5 Goals - Over 2.5 goals

Tip 3: At least a goal to be scored in the second half - Yes

Tip 4: Wissam Ben Yedder to score or assist any time - Yes