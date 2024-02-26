Rouen vs Valenciennes Prediction and Betting Tips | February 28, 2024

Rouen host Valenciennes at the Stade Robert-Diochon on Wednesday (February 28) in the Coupe de France quarterfinal.

The hosts have struggled in the league but have found success in the domestic cup. After seeing off amateur sides in the first three rounds, Rouen secured surprise wins over Toulouse and Monaco to make the last-eight.

Rouen have exceeded expectations as they look to replicate their best-ever finish in the competition, finishing runner-ups in the 1924-25 campaign.

Valenciennes, meanwhile, are fighting for survival in the second tier. They won 2-1 against Saint Priest in the previous round of the cup, with Andrew Jung and Lorient loanee Sirine Doucoure getting on the scoresheet.

Rouen vs Valenciennes Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 38 meetings between the two sides, with both teams winning nine times apiece.

They last faced off in the league in April 2005, which Les Athéniens won 1-0, ending a six-game winless run in the fixture.

Valenciennes are without a clean sheet in nine games across competitions.

Only one of Rouen's five league defeats this season has come at home.

The visitors are the lowest-scoring side in the second tier this season, with 17 goals.

Rouen vs Valenciennes Prediction

Rouen's latest result snapped a three-game unbeaten streak. They have won all but one of their last six home games.

Valenciennes, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have won just one of their last five games. They have lost four of their last six away outings and could see defeat.

Prediction: Rouen 1-0 Valenciennes

Rouen vs Valenciennes Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Rouen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Seven of their last eight meetings have produced fewer than 2.5 goals.)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: No (Both teams have scored in two of their last eight matchups.)