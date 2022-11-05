Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Prediction and Betting Tips | November 6th 2022

Royal Antwerp will host Anderlecht at the Bosuilstadion on Sunday evening in another round of the 2022-23 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side enjoyed a brilliant start to their season but have lost their way of late, falling behind in the race for the league title. They were beaten 1-0 by Sporting Charleroi last time out and perhaps deserved more from the game but were guilty of wasteful finishing.

Royal Antwerp sit second in the league table with 33 points from 15 games. They will be looking to shake off their latest results and get their campaign back on track when they play this weekend.

Anderlecht kicked off their campaign in a sluggish manner, prompting the dismissal of manager Felice Mazzu just three months into his reign as head coach. They have, however, found good form under new boss Robin Veldeman. They picked up a 4-2 home win over KAS Eupen in their last Pro League game before wrapping up their Europa League group stage campaign with a 2-0 win over Silkeborg.

The visitors sit 10th in the league table, with just 19 points from 15 games. They will aim to continue their good run of form on Sunday.

Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 25 meetings between Royal Antwerp and Anderlecht. The hosts have won just five of those games while the visitors have won 14 times. There have been six draws between the two sides.

The away side have won their last three games in this fixture after going winless in their three games prior.

The hosts are without a clean sheet in their last three games in this fixture.

Antwerp have picked up 21 points on home turf this season. Only league leaders Genk have picked up more.

Anderlecht have picked up just six points on the road in the league this season, the third-fewest in the Belgian top-flight.

The Reds have the second-best offensive record on home turf in the Pro League this season with a goal tally of 20.

Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Prediction

Antwerp are on a run of back-to-back defeats and have now lost four of their last six league matches. They have, however, won all but one of their eight home league games this season and will be looking forward to Sunday's game.

Anderlecht are on a run of back-to-back victories and are undefeated in their last three games across all competitions. They have lost three of their last four games on the road but could pick up a point here.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-2 Anderlecht

Royal Antwerp vs Anderlecht Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Draw

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the last seven meetings between the two sides have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in five of the visitors' last seven matches)

