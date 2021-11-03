Royal Antwerp vs Fenerbahce prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa League 2021-22

Seeking to end their four-game winless run across all competitions, Fenerbahce take a trip to the Bosuilstadion to face Royal Antwerp in the Europa League on Thursday.

Both sides find themselves in the bottom half of Group D after failing to pick up a win from their opening three games and will be looking to end this dry spell.

Royal Antwerp returned to winning ways last Sunday as they saw off Cercle Brugge 1-0 in the Belgian Pro League.

Prior to that, Brian Priske’s side were on a run of four games without a win, losing twice and picking up two draws since a 1-0 win over KAA Gent.

Royal Antwerp have now turned their attention to the Europa League, where they have endured a slow start to the campaign and are yet to taste victory this season.

Meanwhile, Fenerbahce’s slump in form continued last time out as they fell to a 2-1 defeat at Konyaspor in the Turkish Super Lig.

Vitor Pereira’s men are now without a win in any of their last four games, managing just one draw in that time.

With two points from three games, Fenerbahce are currently third in Group D of the Europa League, one point above Thursday’s hosts, who are rooted to the bottom of the group.

Royal Antwerp vs Fenerbahce Head-To-Head

This will be the second-ever meeting between the sides. Their first encounter came in the reverse leg two weeks back, where both sides settled for a 2-2 draw.

Royal Antwerp Form Guide (all competitions): L-D-D-L-W

Fenerbahce Form Guide (all competitions): W-L-D-L-L

Royal Antwerp vs Fenerbahce Team News

Royal Antwerp

The hosts remain without the services of Radja Nainggolan, Sander Coopman, Bruny Nsimba and Aurelio Buta, who have all been sidelined through injuries.

Injured: Radja Nainggolan, Sander Coopman, Bruny Nsimba, Aurelio Buta

Suspended: None

Fenerbahce

Serdar Aziz remains the only injury concern for the visitors as the defender continues his recovery from a muscle problem.

Injured: Serdar Aziz

Suspended: None

Royal Antwerp vs Fenerbahce Predicted XI

Royal Antwerp Predicted XI (4-4-2): Jean Butez; Abdoulaye Seck, Ritchie De Laet, Dinis Almeida, Jelle Bataille; Birger Verstraete, Alhassan Yusuf; Michel Ange Balikwisha, Manuel Benson, Vitor Fischer; Michael Frey

Fenerbahce Predicted XI (3-4-2-1): Altay Bayındır; Min-jae Kim, Filip Novak, Attila Szalai; Bright Osayi-Samuel, Mert Hakan Yandaş, Luiz Gustavo, Dimitrios Pelkas; Diego Rossi, Mesut Özil; Enner Valencia

Royal Antwerp vs Fenerbahce Prediction

Royal Antwerp and Fenerbahce have struggled to get going in the Europa League and will be looking to get their campaign up and running. This game should be a difficult one to call but we are backing Royal Antwerp to build on their win last time out and come away with all three points.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 1-0 Fenerbahce

Edited by Peter P