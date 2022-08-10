Royal Antwerp vs Lillestrom prediction, preview, team news and more | UEFA Europa Conference League qualifying 2022-23

Royal Antwerp will entertain Lillestrom at the Bosuilstadion in the second leg of the third-round qualifying for the UEFA Europa Conference League on Thursday.

The first leg at Åråsen Stadion in Norway last week ended in a 3-1 win for Antwerp, with Radja Nainggolan scoring a second-half brace. Dinis Almeida gave Antwerp an early lead in the fifth minute but the then-hosts managed to pull one back through Magnus Nordengen Knudsen in first-half injury time.

Antwerp continued their winning ways on Sunday as they recorded a 4-2 win over Leuven in their Belgian Pro League fixture. It was their fifth straight win across all competitions.

Lillestrom played out a 1-1 draw against Tromso in their league fixture on Sunday and will be looking to return to winning ways here.

Royal Antwerp vs Lillestrom Head-to-Head

The two sides met for the first time last week. Antwerp kicked off this rivalry with a 3-1 win. They will be looking to record a win in this home leg as well.

Royal Antwerp form guide (all competitions): W-W-W-W-W

Lillestrom form guide (all competitions): D-L-W-W-W

Royal Antwerp vs Lillestrom Team News

Royal Antwerp

Björn Engels is a long-term absentee for the Great Old. Captain Toby Alderweireld did not travel with the squad to Norway for the first leg with a knock, but is back in the squad and is in contention to start here.

Injured: Björn Engels.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Lillestrom

Frederik Holst was the only absentee for Kanarifugla in the first leg and is yet to overcome his injury. There are no fresh absentees for the club as they look to overturn a two-goal deficit.

Injured: Frederik Holst.

Doubtful: None.

Suspended: None.

Unavailable: None.

Royal Antwerp vs Lillestrom Predicted XIs

Royal Antwerp (4-3-3): Jean Butez (GK); Ritchie De Laet, Toby Alderweireld, Dinis Almeida, William Joel Pacho Tenorio; Radja Nainggolan, Pieter Gerkens, Alhassan Yusuf; Vincent Janssen, Koji Miyoshi, Michel-Ange Balikwisha.

Lillestrom (3-4-2-1): Mads Christiansen (GK); Vetle Dragsnes, Tom Pettersson, Igoh Ogbu; Lars Mogstad Ranger, Kaan Kairinen, Ifeanyi Onyedika, Ylldren Ibrahimaj; Magnus Nordengen Knudsen, Holmbert Fridjónsson; Jerome Akor Adams.

Royal Antwerp vs Lillestrom Prediction

The hosts are undefeated in competitive fixtures this season and are on a five-game winning streak.

Lillestrom have been able to find the back of the net in their last six games in all competitions, so the odds of them finding the back of the net look good. Royal Antwerp are in solid form at the moment and a loss for them seems unlikely.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 2-1 Lillestrom.

