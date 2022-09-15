Royal Antwerp vs Seraing prediction, preview, team news and more | Belgian Jupiler League 2022-23

Royal Antwerp and Seraing go head-to-head at the Bosuilstadion in round nine of the Belgian Jupiler League on Friday.

The hosts, who have won their opening eight games of the season, will look to march on in the same vein and extend their lead at the top of the table.

Royal Antwerp maintained their perfect start to the new domestic campaign as they claimed a 2-0 win away to Cercle Brugge last Sunday.

They have won their last four games, scoring 11 goals and conceding three since August’s 3-1 loss against Istanbul Basaksehir in the Conference League qualifiers.

With 24 points from their opening eight games, Antwerp currently sit at the top of the Jupiler League table, four points above second-placed Genk.

Elsewhere, Seraing were denied a third win on the bounce last time out as they fell to a 2-0 loss against Club Brugge.

However, they head into the weekend on a run of three consecutive away wins across all competitions, scoring eight goals and conceding three since a 3-1 defeat against Anderlecht on August 7.

With six wins from eight games, Seraing are currently 16th in the league standings, one point above rock-bottom Cercle Brugge.

Royal Antwerp vs Seraing Head-To-Head

Royal Antwerp boast a slight upper hand in the history of this fixture, claiming seven wins from the last 19 meetings between the sides. Seraing have picked up six wins in that time, while six games have ended all square.

Royal Antwerp Form Guide: W-W-W-W-L

Seraing Form Guide: L-W-W-L-W

Royal Antwerp vs Seraing Team News

Royal Antwerp

Royal Antwerp will be without Michael Frey, Björn Engels, Ange Balikwisha and Aurélio Buta, who are all recuperating from injuries.

Injured: Michael Frey, Ange Balikwisha, Björn Engels, Aurélio Buta

Suspended: None

Seraing

The visitors will have to cope with the absence of Moustapha Mbow, Sami Lahssaini, Gérald Kilota and Francois D'Onofrio, who have all been ruled out through injuries.

Injured: Moustapha Mbow, Sami Lahssaini, Gérald Kilota, Francois D'Onofrio

Suspended: None

Royal Antwerp vs Seraing Predicted XI

Royal Antwerp Predicted XI (4-3-3): Jean Butez; Ritchie De Laet, William Pacho, Toby Alderweireld, Sam Vines; Radja Nainggolan, Jurgen Ekkelenkamp, Yusuf Abdullahi; Anthony Valencia, Vincent Janssen, Koji Miyoshi

Seraing Predicted XI (5-3-2): Guillaume Dietsch; Daniel Opare, Abdoulaye Sylla, Christophe Lepoint, Marvin Tshibuabua, Morgan Poaty; Abou Ba, Sambou Sissoko, Mathieu Cachbach; Marius, Antoine Bernier

Royal Antwerp vs Seraing Prediction

Antwerp and Seraing have had contrasting starts to the new league campaign, with the hosts winning their eight games so far. We predict Royal Antwerp will come away with all three points and maintain their perfect start to the season.

Prediction: Royal Antwerp 3-1 Seraing

