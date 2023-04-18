Royal Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction and Betting Tips | April 20th 2023 

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise will host Bayer Leverkusen at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League quarterfinal tie.

The home side are flying in the league at the moment and will hope they can carry that momentum onto the continental stage this week.

They played out a 1-1 draw in their first leg clash last week, with Victor Okoh Boniface scoring the opener before their opponents drew level late in the game.

USG knocked Union Berlin out of the last 16 of the competition last month and will hope they can see off another German side this week.

Leverkusen are also enjoying positive results in their domestic assignments but will turn their attention to European football this week. They were the better outfit in the reverse fixture last Thursday but failed to convert their chances before Florian Wirtz scored a crucial leveler from outside the area.

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark just the second meeting between USG and Leverkusen.

The hosts have had seven competitive meetings against German opposition, winning three of those games, losing twice and drawing the other two.

In their last seven competitive matchups against Belgian opponents, the visitors have picked up three wins, three draws and one defeat.

USG are without a clean sheet in their last five games across all competitions.

Leverkusen have picked up 21 points away from home in the Bundesliga this season. Only three teams have picked up more, including the top two in the table.

The hosts are the second-highest-scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 66.

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen Prediction

USG are undefeated in their last nine games across all competitions after losing their previous three on the bounce. They have won their last five home matches and will fancy their chances ahead of Thursday's game.

Leverkusen are on a brilliant 11-game unbeaten streak, picking up eight wins and three draws in that period. They have lost just one of their last 10 away matches and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Royal Union Saint-Gilloise 1-2 Bayer Leverkusen

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise vs Bayer Leverkusen Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Leverkusen

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Seven of the hosts' last nine matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of USG's last five matches)

