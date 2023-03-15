Royal Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin Prediction and Betting Tips | March 16th 2023

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise will host Union Berlin at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium on Thursday in the second leg of their UEFA Europa League last 16 tie.

The home side have enjoyed a strong league campaign and remain hopeful of extending their continental run this week. They played out an entertaining 3-3 draw in the first leg, taking the lead three different times via a brace from Nigerian striker Victor Boniface and a goal from PSV Eindhoven loanee Yorbe Vertessen.

Union Berlin have also performed well on the domestic stage despite recent struggles but will turn their attention to European assignments this week. The Bundesliga outfit will be gutted not to have come away with the advantage in the first leg last week after being the more dominant side for most parts of the game.

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Thursday's game will mark the fifth meeting between USG and Union Berlin. Both sides have won a game apiece while their other two matchups have ended in draws.

The hosts have had five competitive meetings against German opposition, winning two of those games, losing twice and drawing the other.

The visitors have won three of their five competitive games against Belgian opponents.

USG are without a clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Union Berlin have picked up 20 points away from home in the league this season. Only the top two teams in the Bundesliga table have picked up more.

Les Unionistes are the second-highest scoring side in the Belgian top-flight this season with a goal tally of 59.

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin Prediction

USG are unbeaten in their last three games after losing their previous three matches on the bounce. They have been brilliant on home turf of late, picking up eight wins from their last nine matches at the Constant Vanden Stock Stadium and will be looking forward to Thursday's clash.

Union, meanwhile, are on a three-game drawing streak and have won just one of their last seven games across all competitions. They are, however, the stronger side heading into the midweek game and should come out on top.

Prediction: Royal Union Saint-Gilloise 1-2 Union Berlin

Royal Union Saint-Gilloise vs Union Berlin Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Union Berlin

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Five of the hosts' last six matches have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in six of USG's last seven matches)

Poll : 0 votes