Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction and Betting Tips | April 21st 2024

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise will host Club Brugge at the Stade Joseph Marien on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League Championship playoffs.

The home side performed brilliantly during the regular season but have endured a difficult start to the playoffs and look set to once again miss out on the league title. They were beaten 2-1 by fellow title contenders Anderlecht in their last match, conceding a goal in either half as they fell to their first defeat against the Purple & White since 2021.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise sit second in the league table with 35 points. They are just two points behind their weekend opponents in third place and will be looking to widen that gap come Sunday.

Club Brugge, meanwhile, are enjoying a strong run of form and are back in contention for the Pro League title. They beat defending champions Royal Antwerp 3-0 last time out in the league before wrapping up a 3-0 aggregate victory over Greek outfit PAOK on Thursday to advance to the semifinals of the UEFA Europa Conference League.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 95 meetings between USG and Club Brugge. The hosts have won 41 of those games while the visitors have won four fewer. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The hosts have lost just one of their last four games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last eight games in this fixture.

The Blauw-Zwart have the best defensive record in the Pro League this season with a goal concession tally of 31.

USG have managed just one clean sheet in their last seven games across all competitions.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Prediction

USG are on a three-game losing streak and have won just one of their last seven outings. They are winless in their last three games at the Stade Joseph Marien and could struggle here.

Club Brugge, on the other hand, have won their last four games on the bounce and have lost just one of their last eight. They are in much better form than their opponents ahead of Sunday's clash and should come out on top here.

Prediction: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 1-2 Club Brugge

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Club Brugge Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Club Brugge to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Over 2.5 goals (Four of the last six matches between the two teams have produced more than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: YES (Both sides have found the back of the net in seven of their last eight matchups)

