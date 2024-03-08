Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Prediction and Betting Tips | March 10th 2024

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise will host Gent at the Stade Joseph Marien on Sunday in another round of the 2023-24 Jupiler Pro League campaign.

The home side have enjoyed a strong league campaign and continue their push for a first Pro League title since 1935. They beat OH Leuven 2-0 in their last league outing before suffering a comprehensive 3-0 defeat to Fenerbahce in the first leg of their UEFA Europa Conference League last-16 clash on Thursday.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise sit atop the league table with 68 points from 28 games and will be looking to strengthen their grip at the top with a win on Sunday.

Gent, meanwhile, are out of form and now find themselves outside the Championship round as the regular season approaches its end. They were beaten 4-2 by Standard Liege last time out, taking an early lead via a Tarik Tissoudali strike before a red card to Nurio Fortuna minutes later saw their opponents turn the game on its head.

The visitors sit seventh in the league standings with 43 points picked up so far. They will aim to return to winning ways this weekend as they make a late push for the Championship round.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

There have been 86 meetings between USG and Gent. The hosts have won 44 of those games while the visitors have won 25 times. There have been 17 draws between the two teams.

The hosts are undefeated in their last eight games in this fixture.

The visitors are without a clean sheet in their last four games in this fixture.

USG are the highest-scoring side in the Pro League this season with a goal tally of 61.

Five of the Buffalos' seven league defeats this season have come on the road.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Prediction

USG's latest result ended a five-game winning streak and they will be looking to bounce back here. They have lost just once on home turf since last September and will fancy their chances ahead of Sunday's clash.

Gent are on a three-game winless streak and have won just one of their last 11 games across all competitions. They have lost four of their last five away matches and could see defeat here as well.

Prediction: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise 2-0 Gent

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Gent Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: Royale Union Saint-Gilloise to win

Tip 2 - Goals - Over/under 2.5 - Under 2.5 goals (Five of the last six matches between the two teams have produced fewer than 2.5 goals)

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: NO (Both sides have found the back of the net in just two of their last six matchups)