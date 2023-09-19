Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2023 

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise host Toulouse at the Stade Joseph Marien on Thursday (September 21) in their UEFA Europa League opener.

The hosts have struggled in domestic action, losing 2-0 to Genk in their last game despite dominating possession. Union Saint-Gilloise beat Union Berlin 1-0 in last season's Europa League opener.

Toulouse, meanwhile, had a winning start to their Ligue 1 campaign but have run out of steam of late. They drew goalless with Olympique Marseille at the weekend and had goalkeeper Guillaume Restes to thank for his heroics for rescuing a point.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

This is the first meeting between the two teams.

Royale Union's last competitive meeting against French opposition was n the 1962-63 campaign, beating Olympique Marseille 4-3 on aggregate in the first round of the now-defunct Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.

Toulouse's last competitive meeting against Belgian opposition was in the 2009-10 Europa League against Club Brugge, drawing 2-2 at home and losing 1-0 away.

USG have kept two clean sheets in six games across competitions.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse Prediction

USG's latest result snapped their three-game unbeaten streak. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will hope for a good start to their European campaign.

Toulouse, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are without a win in four games. Royale Union are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Toulouse

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USG

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Toulouse' last seven games.)

Tip 3 - USG to score first: Yes (Royale Union have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine games.)