Football

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse Prediction and Betting Tips | September 21, 2023 

By Soyoye Jedidiah
Modified Sep 19, 2023 19:08 GMT
Royale Union Saint-Gilloise v Bayer 04 Leverkusen: Quarterfinal Second Leg - UEFA Europa League
Saint-Gilloise host Toulouse in the Europa League on Thursday.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise host Toulouse at the Stade Joseph Marien on Thursday (September 21) in their UEFA Europa League opener.

The hosts have struggled in domestic action, losing 2-0 to Genk in their last game despite dominating possession. Union Saint-Gilloise beat Union Berlin 1-0 in last season's Europa League opener.

Toulouse, meanwhile, had a winning start to their Ligue 1 campaign but have run out of steam of late. They drew goalless with Olympique Marseille at the weekend and had goalkeeper Guillaume Restes to thank for his heroics for rescuing a point.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

  • This is the first meeting between the two teams.
  • Royale Union's last competitive meeting against French opposition was n the 1962-63 campaign, beating Olympique Marseille 4-3 on aggregate in the first round of the now-defunct Inter-Cities Fairs Cup.
  • Toulouse's last competitive meeting against Belgian opposition was in the 2009-10 Europa League against Club Brugge, drawing 2-2 at home and losing 1-0 away.
  • USG have kept two clean sheets in six games across competitions.

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse Prediction

USG's latest result snapped their three-game unbeaten streak. They have lost just one of their last five home games and will hope for a good start to their European campaign.

Toulouse, meanwhile, are on a run of back-to-back draws and are without a win in four games. Royale Union are in much better form than their opponents and should come out on top.

Prediction: Union Saint-Gilloise 2-1 Toulouse

Royale Union Saint-Gilloise vs Toulouse Betting Tips

Tip 1 - Result: USG

Tip 3 - Both teams to score: Yes (Both teams have scored in five of Toulouse' last seven games.)

Tip 3 - USG to score first: Yes (Royale Union have opened the scoring in seven of their last nine games.)

Quick Links

Edited by Bhargav
Be the first one to comment
More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...