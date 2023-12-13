Royale Union SG vs Liverpool Prediction and Betting Tips | 14th December 2023

Royale Union SG will welcome Liverpool to Lotto Park on Thursday in the hopes of securing a berth in the knockout stages of the UEFA Europa League.

Union SG hold on to a sliver of hope but Liverpool are hardly the kind of side that they want to come up against in a situation like this. Alexander Blessin's side shot themselves in the foot after settling for a goalless stalemate almost two weeks ago in their last Europa League outing.

The draw sees them languish at third in Group E with five points, three short of second-placed Toulouse. Even if Union SG were to pick up an unlikely win over Liverpool on Thursday, they will need LASK Linz to beat Toulouse to progress to the knockout stages.

Union SG are in fine form domestically, having won their last three domestic games by a combined scoreline of 7-2. They'll hope that their momentum can help them pull off the unthinkable on Thursday. But even then, progression would still be out of their hands.

Liverpool, meanwhile, secured a spot in the knockout stages after thrashing LASK Linz 4-0 at home a fortnight ago. Cody Gakpo scored a brace and Luis Diaz and Mohamed Salah got on the scoresheet in what was a comfortable win for the Reds.

Liverpool are now top of the table in the Premier League thanks to their 2-1 win over Crystal Palace. The Reds have high-profile contests against Manchester United and Arsenal to follow the game against Union SG this Thursday.

As such, although they have qualified for the knockout stages, Liverpool will be looking to build up a head of steam ahead of a crucial run of games in the Premier League.

Royale Union SG vs Liverpool Head-to-Head and Key Numbers

Union SG have played three European matches against English opponents. They have lost all three.

Liverpool are yet to lose a single European away game in Belgium. They have won four and drawn one.

Union SG beat LASK Linz 2-1 in their latest home UEFA Europa League match. They haven't won successive European games since November 1962 in the Fairs Cup.

Liverpool have picked up 15 wins in their last 17 group-stage matches across the UEFA Champions League and the Europa League.

Mohamed Salah has been involved in 13 goals in 12 European appearances since the start of the 2022-23 season (11 goals and two assists).

Royale Union SG vs Liverpool Prediction

Royale Union SG will try to be the aggressors at home tomorrow. Liverpool will rest some of their best players after having already secured a berth in the knockout stages. However, Klopp's men will still have enough quality to get the better of Union SG here.

Prediction: Royale Union SG 1-3 Liverpool

Royal Union SG vs Liverpool Betting Tips

Tip 1: Result - Liverpool to win

Tip 2: Game to have over 2.5 goals - Yes

Tip 3: Both teams to score - Yes