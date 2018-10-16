×
Rui Patricio: The bargain of the season?

Jithin Varghese
Feature
91   //    16 Oct 2018, 09:43 IST

Patricio celebrates after Wolves' away win against West Ham
Patricio celebrates after Wolves' away win against West Ham

Having gained promotion to the Premier League in style last season, Wolverhampton Wanderers were rightly determined to make their mark in the top-flight and naturally did some excellent business over the summer months - making shrewd acquisitions along the way. 

Without a doubt though, the best piece of transfer business they made was signing Portugal international Rui Patricio. To complete a deal for the experienced shot-stopper, one of his pedigree at 30-years-old, he still has plenty of years left to perform at the highest level and could prove to be one of the league's bargains of the campaign. 

In a summer where the record transfer fee for goalkeepers was broken twice by an English side - Liverpool for Alisson, Chelsea for Kepa, Patricio represents an excellent piece of business from Wolves' perspective. In him, they have an ambitious player who was prepared to terminate his contract with Sporting and make a move to England, where he'd have to acclimatise to a different league, language and culture too. 

Important saves and excellent displays justify the hype

So far, so good. Patricio has adapted quickly to the physical nature of England's top-flight and has now kept four clean sheets in his last five appearances - justifying the high expectations upon arrival. 

Already he has produced some excellent saves this term, including against Manchester City at home, where Pep Guardiola's men were continually pressing for more than their opening (and only) goal. 

Patricio had to be alert to keep City at bay, ensuring the defending champions dropped points at Molineux
Patricio had to be alert to keep City at bay, ensuring the defending champions dropped points at Molineux

He was also impressive against Crystal Palace and his reliability has had a positive impact on Wolves' tight-knit backline - Matt Doherty, Willy Boly and Jonny in particular have benefited. So naturally, Nuno will be hoping they can do better than just survive this campaign. 

Concluding thoughts

For a goalkeeper, 30 is not an age that is past their peak. Patricio is another prime example of that. Multiple reports have since emerged following his move that Wolves will be forced to pay some compensation Sporting's way, but even still, he has already proven his worth and is impressive.

Premier League 2018-19 Portugal Football Wolverhampton Wanderers
Jithin Varghese
Wolverhampton Wanderers' Secret Weapon
Report: Manchester City star set to leave the club after...
Wolverhampton Wanderers: On a road back to the European...
Premier League 2018-19: 5 Key players from the promoted...
5 young players to look out for in the English Premier...
3 Dark Horses in the 2018/19 Premier League 
Wolves 1 - 1 Manchester City: 3 talking points from the...
Manchester United 1 - 1 Wolverhampton Wanderers: Three...
Reports: Manchester United star agrees deal with Premier...
Fantasy Premier League: 8 Best players to sign from the...
