11 Manchester United players looking to leave as Ralf Rangnick faces transfer exodus - Reports 

The Manchester United dressing room is an absolute wreck right now with quite a few players reportedly looking for a way out of the club. According to Mirror, interim manager Ralf Rangnick has a major issue on his hands as 11 players are looking to leave the club.

Rangnick demands high intensity in training sessions but he has been let down by the commitment shown by a few players. According to the aforementioned report, the dressing room is currently divided with 11 players looking to leave the club as they feel they are being undervalued by the coaching team.

One of the biggest issues that Manchester United are facing this season is the lack of consistency from the players. This was also evident when former manager Ole Gunnar Solskjaer was at the club.

As results took a hit under Solskjaer, reports emerged suggesting that players were unhappy with the coaching styles of his assistants. These reports were more of a dressing room leak and fans weren't happy about it.

Former RB Leipzig manager Ralf Rangnick was appointed as the club's interim manager following Solskjaer's sacking. Fans were excited about the appointment as Rangnick brought with him a reputation for playing high-intensity football. This was evident during the German's first match in charge, against Crystal Palace in the Premier League.

However, since then, things have gone worse. A 3-1 win over Burnley provided some respite before a 1-0 defeat to Wolves further dampened the atmosphere.

Manchester United fans and legends are furious over dressing room leaks

Manchester United fans have had enough of these dressing room leaks and have made their feelings known on various social media platforms. Some are also questioning the players' commitment to the club.

UtdFaithfuls @UtdFaithfuls Under Solskjaer, Man Utd players complained about McKenna's training methods and now they're complaining about Rangnick and his assistants?



These players are so lazy the only manager they need right now is God. Under Solskjaer, Man Utd players complained about McKenna's training methods and now they're complaining about Rangnick and his assistants?These players are so lazy the only manager they need right now is God.

Many Manchester United legends, including the likes of Gary Neville, Roy Keane and Paul Scholes, have expressed their rage at the players and their on-field performances.

