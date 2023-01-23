€15 million rated La Liga star set to choose between Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund; terms agreed - Reports

Arsenal and Borussia Dortmund have reached an agreement with La Liga club Real Vallodolid to sign highly-rated right-back Ivan Fresneda for €15 million, according to The Athletic.

Arsenal have made one addition to their squad during the ongoing winter transfer window in the shape of Leandro Trossard. They are also in the process of completing the signing of Spezia's Polish defender Jakub Kiwior for over €20 million.

While Kiwior will add to Mikel Arteta's options in central defense, the Gunners are also keen to sign a new right-back. There have been claims that they are in talks over a deal for Real Valladolid's Fresneda.

According to the aforementioned source, Arsenal have now agreed a €15 million fee with the La Liga club for Fresneda. Borussia Dortmund, though, have also notably agreed to the same terms.

As per the agreement, both teams will allow Fresneda to spend the rest of the season on loan at Real Vallodolid. Meanwhile, the player is expected to make a decision on his next destination on Monday, January 23.

It remains to be seen if the 18-year-old will snub Borussia Dortmund in favor of a move to London. Should he choose to join the Gunners, he will soon find himself competing with Ben White for a spot in the starting line-up.

Apart from Arsenal, Newcastle United have also been linked with a move for Fresneda this month. However, the Magpies have since ended their pursuit of the full-back if the report is to be believed.

How has Arsenal target Fresneda fared for Real Valladolid

Fresneda has been on Real Valladolid's books since joining them from Leganes' youth setup in 2020. He made his senior debut for them in their 3-0 loss to Real Betis in the Copa del Rey in January last year.

The Spain Under-19 international has since played 14 matches across all competitions for the club. It is worth noting that 10 of those appearances have come in La Liga this season.

Fresneda, though, could soon put an end to his two-and-a-half-year association with Real Valladolid. A move to either England or Germany appears to be on the cards for the talented right-back.

Meanwhile, it remains to be seen what Arsenal's potential signing of Fresneda will mean for Cedric Soares' future at the club. The Portuguese defender has been linked with a move away from the Emirates Stadium this month.

Fulham have been credited with an interest in signing the former Southampton man this month. However, he could be forced to stay put if the Gunners allow Fresneda to return to Real Valladolid on loan.

