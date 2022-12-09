19-year-old Liverpool player leaves coaches amazed during training session in Dubai: Reports

Liverpool shot-stopper Harvey Davies has impressed his coaching staff during the club's ongoing mid-season training camp in Dubai.

Davies, 19, has emerged as a future star between the sticks for the Reds of late. Since joining the youth ranks of the club in 2011, the Liverpool-born teenager has established himself as the fourth-choice goalkeeper behind Alisson Becker, Caoimhin Kelleher and Adrian.

Due to his fine outings for the club's U18 and U21 sides, Davies was named as a substitute for both legs of a UEFA Champions League quarter-final against Real Madrid in April 2021. He has been named on the bench on seven occasions in the ongoing 2022-23 season.

According to HITC, Davies earned a lot of plaudits for his training performances in Dubai, UAE on Thursday (8 December). Liverpool's first-team goalkeeping coach John Achterberg showered him with praise after each of his saves during one of the shot-stopping drills.

Liverpool FC @LFC ‍



Take a bow, A stunning save from Harvey Davies but no chance with that second oneTake a bow, @andrewrobertso5 A stunning save from Harvey Davies but no chance with that second one 😮‍💨Take a bow, @andrewrobertso5 🎯 https://t.co/sguwDYVQak

Davies is expected to feature for Liverpool in their upcoming mid-season friendlies against Lyon at the Al-Maktoum Stadium on Sunday (11 December) and Serie A champions AC Milan five days later.

So far, he has registered three clean sheets in seven Premier League 2 matches and two shutouts in five UEFA Youth League appearances this campaign. Earlier, he bagged his first medal with the Reds after his team emerged victorious in the FA Community Shield.

Earlier in June, Davies also tasted success with England as he was a part of the U19 UEFA European Championship-winning squad.

Liverpool star prepared to prove his mettle after returning from long-term injury

Liverpool defender Calvin Ramsay joined the Reds from Aberdeen for an initial fee of £4.2 million earlier this summer. However, his start to his new chapter has been a stop-start affair due to a back injury.

Speaking to the club's official website, the Scotland international shed light on his progress at the ongoing training camp in Dubai:

"It's been good. Obviously I arrived a couple of days ago and trained – it's been hot but it's been good. I think this 12, 13 days will be good for all the boys to get some fitness after having a break – especially for me, after missing pre-season. I think for me this is like my pre-season, so I'm enjoying it and it’s good weather too."

He further spoke about his frustration on getting injured, adding:

"It was very frustrating because obviously I'd just signed for the club. I just wanted to come in and get to work and start training and playing on a regular basis. But I found out in my medical that I had a stress fracture in my back, and it wasn't the best news."

So far, he has made two appearances for the Reds.

