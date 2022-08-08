2 Barcelona attackers face uncertain futures this summer: Reports

Barcelona attacking duo Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both face uncertain futures at the club, as per Fabrizio Romano.
According to the transfer guru, the Blaugrana will only sell one of the two attackers this summer as they look to trim down their squad. The Blaugrana currently have a plethora of options in their attack and are in need of making cuts in order to trim down their wage bill.
Depay made his move to Barcelona on a free transfer last summer following his contract expiry at Olympique Lyonnais. The Dutchman scored a total of 13 goals in 36 games across all competitions and finished the season as the joint top-scorer alongside Aubameyang.
Aubameyang, meanwhile, made his switch to Barcelona in January, also on a free transfer after seeing his Arsenal deal getting terminated.
The Gabon international made an immediate impact at the club, having scored 13 goals in 23 games across all competitions.
As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Depay wants to leave on a free transfer and will only consider offers from the top clubs. Serie A giants Juventus are interested in the Dutch international forward, as per the Italian journalist.
As per Barca Universal, Aubameyang has attracted interest from the Premier League with Chelsea credited with interest in the former Arsenal skipper.
However, the report also claims that the former Borussia Dortmund star is not particularly keen on a return to English football. The aforementioned report also claims that the Gabon international is more than happy to deputize new signing Robert Lewandowski.
Memphis Depay looks more likely to leave Barcelona than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang
As per Barca Universal, Aubameyang is keen to stay at Barcelona while Depay is seeking an exit.
From Blaugrana's point of view, it makes sense for them to let Depay depart rather than Aubameyang.
Depay is just 28 years of age and has plenty of football left in him, which means he could attract a number of suitors.
Aubameyang, on the other hand, is 33 now and does not have too many options if he is unwilling to move back to the Premier League. The former Arsenal skipper did an excellent job last season following his arrival in January.
If Aubameyang is happy to be second-choice behind Lewandowski, it would be an absolute no-brainer for the Catalan giants to keep such an experienced attacker.