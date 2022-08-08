2 Barcelona attackers face uncertain futures this summer: Reports

Barcelona attacking duo Memphis Depay and Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang both face uncertain futures at the club, as per Fabrizio Romano.

According to the transfer guru, the Blaugrana will only sell one of the two attackers this summer as they look to trim down their squad. The Blaugrana currently have a plethora of options in their attack and are in need of making cuts in order to trim down their wage bill.

Depay made his move to Barcelona on a free transfer last summer following his contract expiry at Olympique Lyonnais. The Dutchman scored a total of 13 goals in 36 games across all competitions and finished the season as the joint top-scorer alongside Aubameyang.

Aubameyang, meanwhile, made his switch to Barcelona in January, also on a free transfer after seeing his Arsenal deal getting terminated.

Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Depay is negotiating free agency with FCB as revealed last week, Memphis will only accept in case of top clubs bid - Juventus among those interested. twitter.com/fabrizioromano… Fabrizio Romano @FabrizioRomano #FCB



Memphis Depay will only consider top clubs. Excl: Barcelona and Memphis Depay lawyers are in negotiations to reach an agreement on free agency. No way for €20m fee. Depay will accept to leave Barça only in case he’ll find the right option for his future.Memphis Depay will only consider top clubs. Excl: Barcelona and Memphis Depay lawyers are in negotiations to reach an agreement on free agency. No way for €20m fee. Depay will accept to leave Barça only in case he’ll find the right option for his future. 🚨 #FCBMemphis Depay will only consider top clubs. https://t.co/COFSiHdXBL Only one player between Memphis Depay and Pierre Aubameyang will leave Barcelona this summer.Depay is negotiating free agency with FCB as revealed last week, Memphis will only accept in case of top clubs bid - Juventus among those interested. Only one player between Memphis Depay and Pierre Aubameyang will leave Barcelona this summer. 🔵🔴 #FCBDepay is negotiating free agency with FCB as revealed last week, Memphis will only accept in case of top clubs bid - Juventus among those interested. ⤵️ twitter.com/fabrizioromano…

The Gabon international made an immediate impact at the club, having scored 13 goals in 23 games across all competitions.

As revealed by Fabrizio Romano, Depay wants to leave on a free transfer and will only consider offers from the top clubs. Serie A giants Juventus are interested in the Dutch international forward, as per the Italian journalist.

As per Barca Universal, Aubameyang has attracted interest from the Premier League with Chelsea credited with interest in the former Arsenal skipper.

However, the report also claims that the former Borussia Dortmund star is not particularly keen on a return to English football. The aforementioned report also claims that the Gabon international is more than happy to deputize new signing Robert Lewandowski.

Memphis Depay looks more likely to leave Barcelona than Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

As per Barca Universal, Aubameyang is keen to stay at Barcelona while Depay is seeking an exit.

From Blaugrana's point of view, it makes sense for them to let Depay depart rather than Aubameyang.

Depay is just 28 years of age and has plenty of football left in him, which means he could attract a number of suitors.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal



— @relevo After Juventus targets Morata and Raspadori are far from joining the Italian club, Juventus are now thinking more and more about Memphis Depay. Barca would accept to give him the letter of freedom, but they ask Memphis to complete his departure as soon as possible. After Juventus targets Morata and Raspadori are far from joining the Italian club, Juventus are now thinking more and more about Memphis Depay. Barca would accept to give him the letter of freedom, but they ask Memphis to complete his departure as soon as possible.— @relevo https://t.co/OuaueFPah3

Aubameyang, on the other hand, is 33 now and does not have too many options if he is unwilling to move back to the Premier League. The former Arsenal skipper did an excellent job last season following his arrival in January.

If Aubameyang is happy to be second-choice behind Lewandowski, it would be an absolute no-brainer for the Catalan giants to keep such an experienced attacker.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Puranjay Dixit