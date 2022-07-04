2 Barcelona players report for pre-season despite being told to find new clubs by Xavi: Reports

Barcelona duo Riqui Puig and Neto returned to the club for pre-season medicals on Monday despite being told to stay at home and sort out their futures.

As per SPORTbible, the Catalan giants' manager Xavi instructed Puig and Neto to return to the club's pre-season camp only on July 11 along with the players who took part in the UEFA Nations League last month.

The duo are seemingly not part of the Spanish tactician's plans for the club and are expected to secure moves away from the club this summer.

Riqui Puig rose through the youth ranks at Barcelona before making his senior debut for the club during the 2018-19 campaign. He became a regular member of the club's first team the following campaign and was seen as one of the brightest young prospects at Camp Nou.

However, the 22-year-old has fallen behind fellow youth academy products Pedri and Gavi in the pecking order at Barca. He made just two starts and 14 appearances in La Liga last summer. Puig could, therefore, attempt to move to a club where he will receive regular playing time. As per Relevo, the midfielder's preferred destination is Benfica.

Brazilian goalkeeper Neto joined Barcelona from Valencia in 2019. The 32-year-old has been Marc Andre Ter Stegen's back-up for the last three seasons and has made just 21 appearances for the Blaugranas in all competitions.

Xavi Hernandez is believed to be a fan of Inaki Pena, who is set to return to the club after spending last season on loan with Galatasaray. He could become the club's second-choice keeper if Neto leaves this summer.

Barcelona will be eager to part ways with Puig and Neto to create space in the squad and free up the funds required to sign Ivory Coast midfielder Franck Kessie and Danish defender Andreas Christensen.

The duo are free agents after the expiration of their contracts with AC Milan and Chelsea respectively. The La Liga club are hoping the announce the signings of Kessie and Christensen later this week.

Barcelona are close to parting ways with Clement Lenglet while Samuel Umtiti has attracted interest from Serie A

This summer is likely to be one of the busiest transfer windows for Barcelona in recent history due to the club's need to reinforce their squad and offload fringe players.

The Blaugrana are in a dire financial situation and need to part ways with some high earners and fringe players to reduce their wage bill and raise the funds required to make new signings. The rise of Ronald Araujo and Eric Garcia, and the potential arrival of Andreas Christensen, has made Clement Lenglet and Samuel Umtiti surplus to requirements at Camp Nou.

French defender Clement Lenglet is reportedly close to joining Premier League giants Tottenham Hotspur on a season-long loan deal as per Marca. The Spanish publication has also reported that Samuel Umtiti has attracted interest from Italian club Fiorentina.

