2 Barcelona stars highly unlikely to be available for 3 crucial games including El Clasico against Real Madrid - Reports

Barcelona stars Robert Lewandowski and Frenkie de Jong could reportedly miss the next three games, including the derby against Real Madrid, due to injury.

The Netherlands international picked up an ankle injury in his team's 3-2 league win over Celta Vigo on 23 September. 'Lewa', meanwhile, left the pitch injured in the first half of Barca's 1-0 away UEFA Champions League group-stage win against Porto on 4 October.

Both haven't been seen in action since. According to SPORT (h/t @BarcaUniversal on X), they are 90-95% likely to miss the league games against Athletic Club (22 October) and Real Madrid (28 October).

The Champions League game against Shakhtar Donetsk is sandwiched between the two aforementioned league matches. Given Barca's strong position in the Champions League group (six points from two games), their absence may not be felt too much against the Ukrainian side.

But Xavi Hernandez will have to think of solutions in their absence when his team play Athletic Club and Real Madrid. Pedri is also out injured and it remains to be seen if the Spaniard will be fit in time for El Clasico.

Apart from De Jong and Pedri, Xavi has Ilkay Gundogan, Oriol Romeu, Fermin Lopez and Gavi to choose from in midfield. Barca's options in attack, however, are limited, with Lewandowski being their only pure No. 9.

Barca are currently trailing league leaders Real Madrid by three points after nine matches.

Robert Lewandowski says he won't force himself to play for Barcelona against Real Madrid if he isn't fit

Robert Lewandowski would undoubtedly be eager to play for Barcelona when they play in the first El Clasico this season.

But the Polish hitman has said that he won't risk himself if he isn't fully fit to play a part. He recently told Polish outlet WP SportoweFakty (h/t MadridUniversal):

"There is no return date. It all depends on how the leg reacts. If I’m not fit, I won’t force myself to play."

The 35-year-old started the season in superb form, scoring six goals and laying out four assists in 10 games across competitions. In the one game Barcelona have played since his ankle injury, Ferran Torres started as the No. 9.

Joao Felix, who was signed on loan from Atletico Madrid this summer, is also capable of playing as a center-forward.