2 English clubs keeping tabs on 26-year-old Liverpool defender: Reports

EFL Championship clubs Blackburn Rovers and Stoke City are interested in signing Liverpool defender Ben Davies this summer, according to Sky Sports.

Liverpool signed Davies from second-tier club Preston North End for a deal worth £2 million in February 2021. He was one of two players they signed on the final day of the winter transfer window that season to ease their injury woes in defense.

Davies put pen to paper on a four-and-a-half-year deal with the Merseyside-based club. He moved to Liverpool with the hope of making his mark in the English top-flight amidst the injury crisis at Anfield.

However, the move has not gone according to plan for the 26-year-old defender. He is yet to make his competitive debut for Jurgen Klopp's side and was sent away on loan to Sheffield United last season.

There are serious doubts about Davies' future at Anfield ahead of the 2022-23 campaign. It has now emerged that the Englishman has popped up on Blackburn and Stoke's radar.

The centre-back is not in the 37-man Liverpool squad that touched down in Thailand this weekend. According to the aforementioned source, he has been left behind due to interest in him.

It remains to be seen if the Championship duo intend to step up their interest in Davies. It is also unclear whether they would prefer to sign him on a permanent deal or take him on loan.

Liverpool defender Davies has also been linked with other clubs

While Davies is yet to feature for the Reds, he is not short of options should he decide to leave the club this summer. Apart from Blackburn and Stoke, Celtic and Middlesbrough have also been linked with a move for him.

The two clubs have reportedly touched base with the Merseyside-based club over the defender's potential signing. It has been said that Klopp's side would look for a package of around £4 million for him.

Davies spent the 2021-22 season on loan at Championship club Sheffield United. He made 21 appearances for the Bramall Lane outfit, finding the back of the net once in the process.

The central defender also enjoyed significant success during his time at Preston. He played 145 matches across all competitions for the Lancashire outfit and contributing to five goals during the period.

Having had his best years in the Championship, Davies could be tempted to by the prospect of joining the likes of Blackburn, Stoke and Middlesbrough.

