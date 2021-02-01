Liverpool agree surprise deal for Preston defender Ben Davies - Reports

According to Paul Joyce of The Times and various other reliable sources, Liverpool have agreed a £2 million deal to sign Preston North End defender Ben Davies. The deal also sees Reds defender Sepp van den Berg travel in the opposite direction on a loan deal for the rest of the season, as the young Dutchman looks to get valuable game time under his belt.

Jurgen Klopp confirmed after the win against Tottenham Hotspur midweek that Liverpool will look to sign a central defender before the January transfer window closes, with Joel Matip and Fabinho also joining the Reds' long list of injuries.

The likes of Shkodran Mustafi and Issa Diop were linked with the club, but the Premier League champions have turned to the Championship defender to ease their injury woes.

Liverpool have now agreed a fee in the region of £2m with Preston for Ben Davies. Sepp van den Berg moving on loan. — paul joyce (@_pauljoyce) January 31, 2021

Davies is set to complete his surprise switch to Liverpool on deadline day, as the 25-year-old prepares to travel to Merseyside in the next few hours to complete his medical. He has featured 19 times in the Championship for Preston this season and will look to adapt swiftly to life in the Premier League.

Klopp jokes about Liverpool's impending January arrival

Speaking after Liverpool's 3-1 victory against West Ham United, Jurgen Klopp did not give much away regarding the transfer. The German, however, jokingly asked the reporter if he was referring to the Tottenham Hotspur defender, who happens to share the same name as the Englishman.

"Tottenham Ben Davies? Nothing to say. By the way Nat Phillips played a good game. Millie shouted at Hendo 'You better be careful if you play like that because you could play there your whole career"

Ok, Ben Davies isn't the greatest in the air, but this intrigues me. pic.twitter.com/jTxuKgkFye — Sam McGuire (@SamMcGuire90) January 31, 2021

Liverpool have finally agreed a deal to sign a central defender, with Davies expected to add some much-needed cover at the back. Joel Matip and Fabinho are currently injured, but the Reds believe they'll have both players fit for the crucial Premier League encounter against Manchester City later this month.

Barring a last-minute hiccup, Davies will complete his dream switch to Liverpool later today and the Reds are expected to make an official announcement before the transfer window slams shut.