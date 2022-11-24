2 European giants interested in appointing Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as manager: Reports

Barcelona and Manchester City are interested in appointing Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta as their manager in the future, per SPORT.

The Spaniard has overseen an impressive start to the season for the Gunners.

They are top of the Premier League table during the 2022 FIFA World Cup tournament break.

Arteta's men have won 12, drawn one, and lost one of their opening 14 league fixtures.

They have also lost just three times in all competitions, and Arteta's summer transfer business has worked wonders.

His transformation of Arsenal has caught the eye of Barcelona and Manchester City, who could make a move for the Spanish coach in the future.

Arteta's contract with the north Londoners expires in 2025 when City manager Pep Guardiola's new deal also runs out.

The Arsenal boss worked with Guardiola during his time at the Etihad Stadium as an assistant for three seasons.

Pep Guardiola: “No, absolutely not! He was already! I know Mikel, they see him, the sporting director Edu & the club, how he works, we saw in the documentary. Rely on him, it’s a process.”



Arteta knows he is a candidate to replace the City boss when he eventually departs the reigning Premier League champions.

Meanwhile, Barcelona coach Xavi is tied to the Nou Camp until 2024, with the Blaugrana sitting at the top of the La Liga table.

However, Arteta has admirers at Barca, who have been impressed by his rebuild of the Gunners over the past two seasons.

A future move for Arteta from either Barcelona or City stems from what occurs around 2025.

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli reveals that Barcelona turned him down after a trial

Martinelli on Barca's snub

Martinelli has been a standout performer for Arsenal this season, making 20 appearances, scoring five goals, and contributing two assists.

The 21-year-old has forged a formidable frontline with new signing Gabriel Jesus and English forward Bukayo Saka.

His form has coincided with the Gunners' terrific campaign thus far.

However, it could have been so different for the Brazilian when he had a trial with Barcelona as a teenager.

He told the Players' Tribune that he participated in a trial alongside Barca attacker Ansu Fati, but the Catalan giants rejected him:

"I went to La Masia in Barcelona. I practised with Ansu Fati when I went there. We became friends and I stayed there for 15 days. Then it didn't work out either, they didn't want me."

Martinelli soon attracted interest from the red side of north London and just months later was signed by the Premier League outfit:

"But four or five months later Arsenal signed me.”

Brasil Football 🇧🇷 @BrasilEdition 🎙Gabriel Martinelli:



“I cried for an hour after I heard my name announced in the call, I couldn’t speak.” 🎙Gabriel Martinelli: “I cried for an hour after I heard my name announced in the call, I couldn’t speak.” https://t.co/7LWl9gBqgr

The Brazilian joined the Gunners for £6 million in 2019 from Ituano and has made 104 appearances, scoring 23 goals and providing 15 assists.

