2 Manchester United stars did not report for pre-season training amid rumors of exit from club this summer - Reports

Alex Telles and Eric Bailly were not present at Carrington when Manchester United's internationals returned for training on Saturday (July 15), according to the Manchester Evening News.

The Red Devils had asked their international players to report for their first day of pre-season training on Saturday. However, Telles and Bailly were not among those present amidst uncertainty about their future. The pair is also not expected to be a part of the squad that flies to the United States on Wednesday (July 19).

Manchester United are determined to offload Telles and Bailly this summer, according to the aforementioned source. Both players have entered the final year of their contract at Old Trafford. The Premier League giants are prepared to let the players go for free next year if they don't find buyers this summer.

Telles, 30, spent last season on loan at La Liga club Sevilla. He started in their UEFA Europa League final win against AS Roma but earned just 15 starts in the Spanish top-flight. The left-back is now being linked with a move to Saudi Arabia, with Cristiano Ronaldo's Al-Nassr said to be interested.

Meanwhile, Bailly was sent on loan to French club Olympique Marseille. He made 23 appearances across competitions for the club and helped them finish third in Ligue 1. However, he didn't play enough games for the French club to be obliged to buy him for £5.2 million (€6 million).

While Telles and Bailly are back at Manchester United after their loans, they are still surplus to requirements. The former is behind Luke Shaw and Tyrell Malacia in the pecking order, while the latter faces competition from Lisandro Martinez, Raphael Varane and Victor Lindelof.

Alex Telles and Eric Bailly's Manchester United career in numbers

Alex Telles joined Manchester United from FC Porto for £15.4 million in 2020. He has gone on to make 50 appearances across competitions for the English giants, bagging one goal and eight assists. However, the left-back fell out of favor following Tyrell Malacia's arrival last summer.

Eric Bailly, meanwhile, has been on the Red Devils' books since joining them from Villarreal for £30 million in 2016. The center-back has played 113 games across competitions for the Old Trafford outfit. He has helped the club win the UEFA Europa League, the EFL Cup and the Community Shield.

Bailly's last appearance for United came in their 3-1 home win against Burnley in the Premier League in December 2021. Telles, on the other hand, hasn't featured for the team since starting in their 1-0 loss against Crystal Palace on the final day of the 2021-22 season.