2 PL clubs handed major boost in their pursuit for Chelsea wantaway star as Enzo Maresca continues to trim squad size: Reports 

Chelsea winger Raheem Sterling is reportedly attracting interest from Premier League duo Crystal Palace and West Ham United. It comes in the wake of the player being deemed surplus to requirements by Enzo Maresca.

The 29-year-old winger was left out of Chelsea's Premier League opener at home against Manchester City, raising concerns about his future.

Head coach Maresca said he told Sterling privately that he isn't guaranteed playing time this season, thus suggesting that the player is free to leave this summer.

Speaking to the media about his decision to axe Sterling from the team, Maresca said via BBC:

"Brutal? I don't think so. I try to be honest. I can repeat again if it's not clear: I spoke with Raheem before the City game. I said he is going to struggle to get minutes with us and this is the reason why he is out of the squad."

The West London giants have also recently handed Sterling's number seven shirt to new signing Pedro Neto, casting doubts about his future at the club.

Meanwhile, interest has begun to arise from several clubs for the former Manchester City winger. Reports via HITC suggest Crystal Palace and West Ham United are fancying their chances of signing the Englishman.

It is believed that Sterling would love to remain in the PL, as he still has eyes on returning to the England national team.

Journalist reveals wantaway Chelsea winger's preference to stay in the Premier League

With a couple of days to the end of the summer transfer window, the England international is already exploring his options in a bid to find another club.

Reports already linked the 29-year-old winger with Saudi Arabian club Al-Ahli. However, it is believed that the Chelsea star isn't keen on moving abroad and would favour a transfer to another PL club.

Sky Sports chief reporter Kaveh Solhekol reported that a move to Saudi Arabia is currently not being considered by the 29-year-old winger as he and his family are very settled in England. In his words, he said:

"Raheem Sterling wants to stay in the Premier League. Moving to Saudi Arabia is not an option for him at the moment as his family are settled in England and he wants to play for his country again."

It will be interesting to see where Sterling will eventually end up if he does leave Chelsea this summer.

