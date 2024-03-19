2 Premier League clubs interested in signing Robert Lewandowski from Barcelona - Reports

Barcelona striker Robert Lewandowski has reportedly emerged as a target for two Premier League giants ahead of the summer transfer window. As claimed by Spanish media outlet El Nacional, Tottenham Hotspur and Manchester United are ready to test Barca's resolves with offers for their star attacker.

Lewandowski had a stellar first season at Barcelona, having joined the Catalan giants in 2022 in a deal worth a reported €50 million from Bayern Munich. However, his form has seen a little dip this season although he remains the key man up front.

The Poland international scored 33 goals and provided eight assists in 46 appearances across competitions for the Blaugrana last season, helping the club win the La Liga and Supercopa de Espana. This season, he has found the back of the net 20 times in 39 games in all competitions while producing nine assists.

Barcelona could reportedly be ready to listen to offers for their talisman as they look to find a way to overcome their financial struggles. Selling Lewandowski while they can could be a big boost for the club's finances and his wages are also on the higher side.

Even at the age of 35, Lewandowksi has no shortage of suitors and could be on his way to the Premier League. Tottenham Hotspur reportedly view the Polish international as a player who can fill the void left by Harry Kane on a short-term basis. Manchester United are also keen on the former Borussia Dortmund and Bayern Munich attacker as they look to bring more firepower to their attack.

Spurs have not signed a like-for-like replacement for Kane, with the likes of Heung-min Son, Richarlison and loanee Timo Werner having all played up front. Manchester United, meanwhile, have Rasmus Hojlund as their first-choice striker but have struggled i nfront of goal while he has been missing with injuries.

Barcelona preparing a move for Serie A star wanted by Arsenal and Liverpool: Reports

Barcelona are reportedly prepared to make a move for Atalanta midfielder Ederson, who has also emerged as a target for Liverpool and Arsenal. The Brazilian has been a livewire for the Serie A side in the middle of the park having contributed with six assists and one assist in 36 games across competitions.

The Brazilian could cost around €50 million which is pretty reasonable for a hugely talented 24-year-old midfielder. However, Barca could struggle to bring the midfielder to Camp Nou due to their financial struggles.