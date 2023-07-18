2 Premier League clubs in talks to sign Chelsea midfielder Conor Gallagher – Reports

Tottenham Hotspur and West Ham United are allegedly engaged in initial talks with Chelsea to snap up Conor Gallagher this summer.

Gallagher, 23, has been a topic of transfer speculation since the turn of the year as he was linked with a winter move away from the Blues. He has remained a point of discussion for the rumor mill with the west London outfit currently in the process of a major squad revamp.

According to The Guardian, Tottenham have held talks about a potential switch for Gallagher in the past week with the Hammers also expressing an interest. Both the clubs are said to have been impressed with the midfielder's boundless energy and goalscoring threat.

Gallagher, who was named 2018-19 Chelsea Academy Player of the Year, shot to prominence during his fruitful season-long loan spell at Crystal Palace in the 2021-22 season. He scored eight goals and contributed five assists in 39 games across all competitions for them.

But, the seven-cap England international struggled to translate his fine form at the Blues last season. He netted just three times and laid out one assist in 45 overall appearances, starting 21 in the process.

Gallagher, whose current contract is set to expire in June 2025, is presently one of only two senior midfielders, alongside Enzo Fernandez at his side. He could play a key part for his boyhood club should he impress new manager Mauricio Pochettino in the Blues' pre-season.

However, should he decide to join Spurs this summer, he could prove to be a great signing for them. He would provide competition to Rodrigo Bentancur, Pierre-Emile Hojbjerg and Yves Bissouma in a central role.

On the other hand, the Chelsea academy graduate would emerge as a vital starter for West Ham should he seal a permanent move to them. He would form a midfield trio with Tomas Soucek and Lucas Paqueta.

Kevin Campbell says Arsenal could snap up Chelsea transfer target ahead of next term

Speaking to the Highbury Squad, former Arsenal striker Kevin Campbell stated that the Gunners could still sign Moises Caicedo. He said:

"People are saying that if Thomas Partey leaves, then Arsenal might get Caicedo. Remember we had a discussion about him at the end of last season. Could we get both [Declan] Rice and Caicedo? Well, he's not a Chelsea player yet, now is he!? That's the funny thing!"

Caicedo, 21, has emerged as a hot topic of transfer speculation of late owing to his stellar performances for Brighton & Hove Albion. He has registered two goals and three assists in 53 games for his outfit so far.

According to The Guardian, Brighton have rejected a second bid of £70 million for the Ecuadorian midfielder from Chelsea. They are said to be holding out for a sum in the region of £100 million for the player.