2 Premier League clubs want Lamine Yamal as Barcelona contract talks continue: Reports

Liverpool and Manchester City are reportedly interested in luring Lamine Yamal, who is in talks to extend his contract, away from Barcelona in the future.

Yamal, 17, has cemented himself as a key starter for the Blaugrana over the last 18 months or so. He has helped his boyhood club sit atop the La Liga table and reach the UEFA Champions League quarter-final stage in the ongoing 2024-25 season.

Now, according to Spanish publication Mundo Deportivo, Barcelona are keen to renew Yamal's contract with the player's current deal expiring in June 2026. The left-footed star, on the other hand, has told his agent he is deserving of a notable pay hike due to his recent run of brilliant form.

Barcelona, on the other hand, allegedly feel Yamal has proved his worth and they have prioritised offering the attacker a new contract. However, Mendes is believed to be cautious regarding the Blaugrana's final reply.

Furthermore, with Barcelona's financial situation still considered to be in comparatively poor condition, two English teams are keeping close tabs on Yamal. Liverpool and Manchester City are both keen to rope in Yamal should the player not sign a new deal.

Yamal, who made his professional debut in April 2023, has been in great form for his side this campaign. The left-footed ace has scored 13 goals and registered 19 assists in 42 appearances across competitions for the La Liga leaders, managed by Hansi Flick.

Hansi Flick opines on Barcelona's La Liga draw

Earlier this Saturday (April 5), Barcelona registered 1-1 La Liga stalemate against Real Betis at Estadi Olimpic Lluis Companys. After Gavi's opener in the seventh minute, Natan levelled things in the 17th minute of the tie.

After the end of the La Liga clash, Blaugrana manager Hansi Flick stated that his team's defensive performance was laudable. He said (h/t Barca Universal):

"I told the players that there's one more game left and we have one more point. I'm left with the idea that the team gave everything. We couldn't score, but we defended well and we weren't lucky in front of the goal. I'm happy with what I've seen from my players."

The former Bayern Munich and Germany manager continued:

"We can be proud of what the players have done these past 10 days. We're in a final and we have a bigger points lead. I'm happy, it's fantastic."

The Catalan club, who will take on Real Madrid in the Copa del Rey final, are atop the La Liga table with 67 points from 30 games.

