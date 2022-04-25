2 Real Madrid superstars "serious doubts" for UEFA Champions League clash against Manchester City

Real Madrid's Casemiro and David Alaba could reportedly (via Marca) be ruled out for Tuesday’s (26 April) UEFA Champions League semi-final first-leg against Manchester City.

Having knocked out reigning European champions Chelsea in the quarter-finals, Real Madrid are now set to meet English champions Manchester City. Tuesday night’s fixture at the Etihad promises plenty of fireworks, but Los Merengues might have to start the match with a handicap.

As per the aforementioned report, Casemiro and Alaba are not yet fit enough to take part in such a high-intensity affair. The duo, who are traveling to England with the squad, even struggled to complete the final squad training session at the Valdebebas.

Real Madrid are expected to make an 11th-hour call regarding the involvement of the two players. The club have not revealed the nature of the injuries they have sustained, which makes it impossible to predict a possible return date.

Alaba’s last appearance came in the 3-1 win against Osasuna last Wednesday (20 April). He was replaced at halt-time after picking up a hamstring injury. Casemiro, on the other hand, has not been in action since the Champions League quarter-final second-leg against Chelsea on 12 April.

In Alaba’s absence, Nacho is expected to play alongside Eder Militao at the heart of the Real Madrid defense. Eduardo Camavinga could fill in for Casemiro at the base of Madrid’s three-man midfield.

Ferland Mendy, who was also racing against time to be fit for the Manchester City clash, successfully completed his last training session. The left-back is expected to start against Pep Guardiola’s side on Tuesday.

Real Madrid only a point away from winning their 35th La Liga title

Los Blancos’ fate in the Champions League remains to be seen, but they have all but sealed their 35th La Liga title. Courtesy of second-placed Barcelona's shock 1-0 defeat to Rayo Vallecano on Sunday (24 April), the Whites find themselves with a 15-point lead at the top of the league table. They only require a solitary point from their next five league games to be crowned champions of Spain.

Xav Salazar @XavsFutbol Koeman destroyed Barcelona from inside out, imploded the team so bad they were 12 points behind Madrid. Then Xavi came, reversed all the errors from Koeman, revolutionized the squad top to bottom and is now 15 points behind Madrid. Koeman destroyed Barcelona from inside out, imploded the team so bad they were 12 points behind Madrid. Then Xavi came, reversed all the errors from Koeman, revolutionized the squad top to bottom and is now 15 points behind Madrid.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side will have the opportunity to wrap up the title on Saturday itself when Catalan outfit Espanyol roll into town. Expect the Whites to put on a spirited performance at the Santiago Bernabeu and gift the fans an afternoon to cherish.

Edited by Samya Majumdar