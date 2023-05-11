Real Madrid duo Karim Benzema and Vinicius Junior are set to be rested by Carlo Ancelotti against Getafe ahead of the side's Champions League semifinal second-leg showdown with Manchester City on Wednesday (May 17).

According to Diario AS, Benzema and Vinicius will sit out the Getafe clash in La Liga on Saturday (May 13). Ancelotti is set to make a host of changes to the side that drew 1-1 with Manchester City in the first leg of their Champions League semifinal on Tuesday (May 9).

The report adds that Real Madrid's starting lineup will be the most changed one this season. Ancelotti doesn't want to take any risks with any of his key players. Fringe players Andriy Lunin, Jesus Vallejo, Alvaro Odriozola and Lucas Vazquez are set to start against the Azulones.

Los Merengues' goal of defending their La Liga crown has all but ended. Barcelona are atop the standings with a 13-point cushion over third-placed Madrid with five games remaining.

Hence, Ancelotti is prioritising the trip to the Etihad on Wednesday. The two sides are level 1-1 on aggregate after the first leg. Vinicius' sensational first-half strike was cancelled out by Kevin De Bruyne's sublime second-half effort.

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola expects his side to be more fluid in second leg against Real Madrid

Pep Guardiola wants his side to play with more rhythm against Real Madrid at the Etihad.

Manchester City enjoyed 56% of possession at the Santiago Bernabeu in the first leg. The Cityzens were particularly dominant in the opening phase before Vinicius' thunderbolt gave Ancelotti's men the lead.

City boss Pep Guardiola has suggested that his side will attempt to be more fluid in possession in the second leg (via the club's website):

"We will try to adjust something maybe in the second leg to be more fluid and play with a bit more rhythm because we play at home, and at home, we feel comfortable with our people. We are going to try."

Real Madrid have a daunting task ahead to prevail against the Cityzens. Los Merengues have never won at the Etihad. However, they will take comfort from the manner in which they triumphed in last season's semifinal between the two sides.

Manchester City's in-form striker Erling Haaland was kept relatively quiet in the first leg. He was unable to add to his 51-goal tally for the season due to Antonio Rudiger and David Alaba's brilliant defending. Guardiola said:

"We have to see if we can defend a little bit better in some departments and attack because (David) Alaba and (Antonio) Rudiger were so close to Erling."

A place in the Champions League final awaits the winner, and they will go up against either AC Milan or Inter Milan. The Nerazzuri hold a 2-0 lead heading into the second leg on Tuesday.

