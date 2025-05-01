2 Real Madrid veterans set to sign two-week contract extensions as FIFA give special permission: Reports

Real Madrid are planning to tie Luka Modric and Lucas Vazquez down to a short-term renewal, according to AS. The move is aimed at ensuring their availability for the revamped FIFA Club World Cup this summer.

Ad

The veteran duo are in the final months of their contracts, which expire on June 30. However, with the Club World Cup due to run until July 13, FIFA have granted clubs special permission to reach two-week agreements with players if necessary.

Los Blancos are ready to take up this option to ensure they have a full squad for the tournament. With the current season going haywire, the LaLiga giants are likely to put special emphasis on the Club World Cup.

Ad

Trending

However, the veteran duo's stay at Real Madrid beyond this summer's tournament remains in doubt. Los Blancos are expected to sign Liverpool's Trent Alexander-Arnold on a Bosman move this summer.

The Englishman's arrival, coupled with Dani Carvajal's impending return from an ACL injury, is likely to make Vazquez surplus to requirements at the Santiago Bernabeu. Meanwhile, Modric will turn 40 this September, but could hang around for another season.

However, Real Madrid are likely to invest in new faces this summer, which could add to competition for places in the squad. If Modric wants to stay, he may have to take a pay cut and accept a reduced role in the team.

Ad

Will Rodrygo Goes leave Real Madrid this summer?

Rodrygo Goes

Rodrygo Goes is ready to end his stay at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer, according to Radio Marca. The Brazilian winger is apparently frustrated after being marginalised by Kylian Mbappe's arrival last summer.

Ad

Rodrygo is no longer indispensable for Real Madrid and has seen the likes of Vinicius Junior, Mbappe, and Jude Bellingham steal the limelight this season. The 24-year-old is unimpressed by the situation and is ready to assess his options this summer.

Rodrygo has scored 13 goals in 50 games this season for the LaLiga champions. He is ready to explore a new adventure away from Los Blancos at the end of the season.

The report adds that his career at Real Madrid can only be salvaged if the incoming manager wants him to stay. Bayer Leverkusen manager Xabi Alonso is heavily tipped to take over from Carlo Ancelotti at the Santiago Bernabeu this summer. Meanwhile, Rodrygo has also been tipped to move to Saudi Arabia if he leaves the club this summer.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Deepungsu Pandit Deepungsu is a veteran football journalist who has been covering daily transfer roundups and news for over six years at Sportskeeda. He has written close to 9000 articles for the website, and has garnered over 19.5Million reads.



Deepungsu holds a PG degree in Microbiology and an MBA degree in Total Quality Management. He has an extensive two-decade long writing experience, which includes a decade of sports blogging. His writing prowess has even led his work getting cited on the legendary Franz Beckenbauer's Wikipedia page.



Inspired by Diego Maradona, Deepungsu played as an attacking midfielder for his local club at subdivision level in his initial years and scored an important goal or two. However, his all-time favorite footballer is Lionel Messi, and evidently, he feels Argentina's glory in 2022 is his favorite FIFA World Cup moment for fulfilling his long-standing dream. He is also an ardent East Bengal fan.



Deepungsu has been a Manchester United supporter since the year 2000. Unsurprisingly, his favorite manager is Sir Alex Ferguson and the Scotsman helped him get through some of the toughest days of his life. Like the fiery Scot, Deepungsu also leaves no stone unturned when it comes to accuracy in articles and only relies on credible sources.



Despite believing in Kylian Mbappe and Erling Haaland to create an iconic rivalry, Deepungsu reckons no one can match the longevity of Messi and Ronaldo. He spends his leisure time writing about life on his blog, reading books, and playing the guitar. Know More