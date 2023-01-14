2 teams from Saudi Arabia battling to sign Lionel Messi with incredible €350 million offer - Reports 

Lionel Messi has two Saudi Arabian clubs chasing him, with Al Ittihad joining Al Hilal in the race. Both sides are reportedly willing to offer €350 million to the Argentine to lure him away from PSG.

As per a report in MARCA, clubs are lining up for Messi after Al-Nassr snapped up Cristiano Ronaldo. The latest on the list is Al Ittihad, who are ready to match the offer by Al Hilal.

PSG are still keen to keep the player at the club, but are yet to agree to a new deal with the FIFA World Cup winner. They have the option to extend his contract by another season. But right now, the Argentine is free to negotiate with any side as he has less than six months on his current contract.

Barcelona and Inter Miami CF are also keen on Messi, but are not in a position to match the offers made by Al Hilal and Al Ittihad.

Lionel Messi to leave PSG and join Cristiano Ronaldo in Saudi Arabia?

Former Al-Nassr manager Galician Raul Caneda believes the signing of Cristiano Ronaldo by Al-Nassr is just the start for Saudi Arabian clubs. He claims that the Middle Eastern country is ready to pay big money to the players and would not be surprised if Lionel Messi is the next target.

"For me, their football is equivalent to Turkey. There is great economic power, and it is difficult for good players to get out of there because they are extremely well paid. I wouldn't be surprised if they have offered more money to Lionel Messi, or if they begin to invest a lot of money in other of the most important footballers in the European leagues.

He added:

"The Cristiano thing can be a warning: Al-Nassr's rivals will also want their share of the cake from him. It is evident that in Arabia, the state wants to aspire to great things. It is not going to stop at Ronaldo. They have bought Newcastle and want to boost their league to the extreme, put it among the 10 best championships in the world."

Cristiano Ronaldo reportedly earns €200 million per season at Al-Nassr. Will Messi join him in raking in the moolah in Saudi Arabia?

