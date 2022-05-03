20-year-old attacker turns down £150,000-a-week contract offer from Manchester United in favor of Dortmund switch: Reports

Red Bull Salzburg striker Karim Adeyemi has reportedly (via Sport1) turned down a mega offer from Manchester United to secure his transfer to Borussia Dortmund. Adeyemi has earned rave reviews for his performances this season, with the 20-year-old registering 21 goals and seven assists in 41 appearances across competitions.

With Erling Haaland inching closer to Manchester City (via Manchester Evening News), Dortmund are in need of a young, potent replacement. Adeyemi has emerged as the favorite to fill in for Haaland, but the two clubs are yet to agree on a transfer fee (via Ruetir). With the transfer saga dragging on for months, Manchester United have supposedly tried their luck at hijacking the move.

Patrick Berger @berger_pj Manchester United tried to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming transfer deal with Karim Adeyemi. The player turned down a top offer (£150k salary per week) as he always wanted to join #BVB . The striker will sign a 5-year-contract without release clause in the coming days. @SPORT1 Manchester United tried to hijack Borussia Dortmund’s upcoming transfer deal with Karim Adeyemi. The player turned down a top offer (£150k salary per week) as he always wanted to join #BVB. The striker will sign a 5-year-contract without release clause in the coming days. @SPORT1

As per Sport1’s Patrick Berger, the Red Devils tabled a mega £150,000-a-week contract for the young forward, blowing Dortmund’s offer out of the water. However, even their lucrative offer has not been able to shake Adeyemi’s resolve, with the youngster still preferring a move to Dortmund in the summer.

The Salzburg striker’s decision to overlook Manchester United is noteworthy, especially in an era where most young players are chasing bigger and better contracts. As per Berger, the player will sign a five-year deal with the Bundesliga outfit in the coming days. The German's contract is not expected to include a release-clause.

Manchester United seal a comfortable win in last home fixture of the season

United have not enjoyed the best of campaigns in 2021-22, but they at least managed to give fans something to cheer about on Monday (2 May).

Playing their final home game of the season, the Red Devils secured a well-deserved 3-0 win over Brentford, showing they can still produce good, attractive football.

433 @433 Easy business for Man United Easy business for Man United 👔 https://t.co/vFTXVFjLR3

Bruno Fernandes opened the scoring for the hosts in the ninth minute, converting from an Anthony Elanga cutback. Cristiano Ronaldo found the back of the net just before half-time, but saw his goal ruled out for offside. He ultimately scored just past the hour mark, dispatching a penalty that he had won. Raphael Varane scored his first Manchester United goal a few minutes later, capping off a pleasantly eventful night at Old Trafford.

The Red Devils' final two Premier League games are away fixtures. They will take on Brighton & Hove Albion on Saturday (May 7) before visiting Crystal Palace 15 days later (22 May).

