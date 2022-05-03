"Don't see the logic in it" - Roy Keane delivers emphatic verdict on Cristiano Ronaldo's Manchester United future 

Manchester United legend Roy Keane has advised his old club to keep hold of Cristiano Ronaldo, claiming there is no logic in selling the 37-year-old superstar.

Ronaldo returned to Manchester United at the start of the 2021-22 campaign after spending three seasons at Juventus. Although the veteran has struggled at times, he has, by far, been the Red Devils’ best performer. Had it not been for his 18 Premier League goals, United probably wouldn’t have been in contention to seal Europa League football for next season.

Sky Sports News @SkySportsNews When walking off the pitch in his final home game for Man Utd this season, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to send a message to the camera When walking off the pitch in his final home game for Man Utd this season, Cristiano Ronaldo appeared to send a message to the camera 👀 https://t.co/iKUCB3djMB

He has been linked with a sensational return to Real Madrid in the summer (via The Mirror). But Keane stated that the Portuguese had done enough to extend his stay at Old Trafford.

Speaking on Sky Sports’ Monday Night Football Show, the former midfielder said:

“It [Ronaldo's signing] was a short-term fix, for the fans, for the share price. But he has still scored the goals. Manchester United have bigger problems than Cristiano Ronaldo. I just think with the goals that he has got, his performances, warrants staying at the club. But Manchester United have to get players around him, they have to get other strikers in, there has to be competition for places.”

The 50-year-old further attested that it would be illogical to part ways with the team’s leading goalscorer, saying:

“If the leading goalscorer, the man you are depending on, is 37 years of age then that is certainly not good but I would certainly be holding onto Ronaldo. There might be a conversation that needs to be had about the way you are going to play or that you are not going to be playing week in and week out. But why would you get rid of a player who scores that many goals? I don't see the logic in it.”

Ronaldo has scored 24 goals and set up three more in 37 appearances across competitions this season.

Manchester United’s Cristiano Ronaldo chosen as the Man of the Match in Brentford win

The Portuguese ace once again stepped up to the plate for the Red Devils on Monday night (2 May), producing an excellent performance in a 3-0 win over Brentford.

Not only did he score an excellent goal, but he also rolled back the years with his contribution to the team’s build-up play at Old Trafford.

The 37-year-old made darting runs behind the opposition, won and emphatically converted a 60-minute penalty and successfully brought his teammates into the fold.

In Manchester United’s final home game this season, the No. 7 completed 68 passes with 91.9 percent accuracy, won all three of his aerial duels, and played a key pass.

He also registered a clearance and attempted a tackle. For his all-round display, he was rightfully chosen as the Man of the Match against Brentford.

