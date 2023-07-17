20-year-old PSG star set to move to Bundesliga club despite interest from Manchester United: Reports

PSV Eindhoven released a statement on Sunday (July 16) to confirm that Xavi Simons would return to former club Paris Saint-Germain (PSG) after his stint in the Netherlands. However, as per transfer expert Fabrizio Romano, Manchester United were looking to bring the youngster to Old Trafford.

Romano has clarified that the Netherlands international will go out on loan from PSG should Kylian Mbappe and Neymar stay at the club. RB Leipzig are reported to be the frontrunners in securing a loan deal for the player.

Speaking about the interest in the player from Manchester United, Romano said (via Caught Offside):

"One other player who was looked at earlier this summer was Xavi Simons, who is now returning to PSG after they triggered their buy-back clause with PSV. It was just a contact between Man United and Xavi Simons side to understand what was happening between PSV, PSG and more."

PSG have triggered the player's €6 million buy-back clause to bring him back to Parc des Princes. Simons will now move to the Bundesliga, and his contract will not contain an option to buy.

The Ligue 1 club are said to want the player back in Paris after a season-long loan to become a part of the club's long-term project (via Fabrizio Romano). The 20-year-old had a successful stint with PSV Eindhoven last season after moving to the Eredivisie club on a free transfer in 2022. In 48 appearances, Simons scored 22 goals and provided 12 assists across competitions.

PSG to resolve Mbappe situation by July 31 - Reports

Paris Saint-Germain v Clermont Foot - Ligue 1 Uber Eats

The Athletic reported on Monday (July 17) that Kylian Mbappe has returned to Paris for pre-season training after his holiday. The club reportedly want to get his contractual situation sorted by July 31.

Mbappe's current agreement with the Parisian outfit will expire in 2024. The France international has already stated that he does not want to extend his contract with the club (via BBC Sport).

Real Madrid are reported to be interested in acquiring Mbappe's services. However, the striker has clarified that he intends to see out his contract at Parc des Princes (via BBC Sport). Should he choose to do so, the club risk losing their star man on a free transfer next summer.

Mbappe has made 260 appearances for the Ligue 1 giants, scoring 212 goals and providing 98 assists across competitions.