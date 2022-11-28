2022 FIFA World Cup: Spain star misses training after picking up knock in 1-1 Germany clash

Spain and Barcelona starlet Pablo Gavi reportedly missed La Roja's training session following their 2022 FIFA World Cup clash against Germany.

According to Ferran Martinez of Mundo Deportivo (via Barca Universal), Gavi picked up a knock during the match against Die Mannschaft. The two teams played out a 1-1 draw at the Al Bayt Stadium on Sunday (November 27).

Alvaro Morata opened the scoring for Luis Enrique's side just past the hour mark, while Niclas Fullkrug equalized for Germany in the 83rd minute.

Gavi started the match, Spain's second at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, and was substituted in the 66th minute with his team a goal ahead. Many viewed it as a tactical change at the time, with the more experienced Koke taking his place.

However, the aforementioned report has suggested that the Barcelona youngster sustained a knock while fighting for the ball with a German player. It added that the issue wasn't serious, but that La Roja's management don't want to take any risks with the 18-year-old.

As a result, Gavi reportedly did not train with the rest of Enrique's 25-man roster on Monday (November 28). He will hope to be fit ahead of Spain's final Group E encounter of the FIFA World Cup against Japan on December 1.

How has Pablo Gavi fared for Spain so far at the 2022 FIFA World Cup?

Alongside club teammate and fellow rising star Pedri Gonzalez, Pablo Gavi has been fundamental to Spain's solid start to this year's FIFA World Cup. The duo have driven La Roja forward from midfield, with veteran Barcelona star Sergio Busquets operating in a more defensive role.

Gavi has been given the license to move forward by Luis Enrique, resulting in a couple of bright performances in Qatar. He excelled in their opener against Costa Rica, scoring the fifth goal in a 7-0 thumping.

Apart from his goal, the youngster also laid out a key pass and completed 91% of his passes, while winning seven duels, five fouls and a tackle.

Barça Universal @BarcaUniversal Xavi: "Gavi and Pedri have everything to mark an era. Gavi is a leader, he oozes quality wherever he goes. He is extraordinary. And Pedri is a marvel in technique. They make a difference with us and also with the national team." Xavi: "Gavi and Pedri have everything to mark an era. Gavi is a leader, he oozes quality wherever he goes. He is extraordinary. And Pedri is a marvel in technique. They make a difference with us and also with the national team." https://t.co/k7OcBeBEIb

Gavi couldn't match those heights against Germany, but still put in a decent shift. During his 68-minute stay on the pitch, he completed 75% of his passes and made four tackles, while also winning seven duels and two fouls.

