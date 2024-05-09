Real Betis midfielder Guido Rodriguez is reportedly set to join Barcelona on a free transfer in the upcoming transfer window. Reports from Argentine sports channel TyC Sports have confirmed the player's pre-contract move to the Catalan giants.

The defensive midfielder has been a consistent starter for Betis since arriving from Mexican side Club America in January 2020. He has made 171 appearances for Los Verdiblancos, scoring nine goals and assisting another four.

He made his debut for the Argentina national team in 2017 against Brazil. Since then, he has gone on to make 29 appearances for La Albiceleste and was part of their FIFA World Cup-winning squad in 2022.

Barcelona have been rumored with a move for Rodriguez for a long time now. Sporting director Deco considered making a move for the player last summer and pushed the negotiations along this time around.

Oriol Romeu is set to leave the club upon the expiry of his contract at the end of the season and Rodriguez will be a direct replacement for the Spaniard. He will add much-needed depth in the middle of the park for Barcelona.

Frenkie de Jong is supposedly being placed on the transfer market and Sergi Roberto has been linked with a move to the MLS. Hence, Barca need to be active in the transfer window.

The signing of Rodriguez is the first move in arguably the right direction for the Blaugrana. They will have to get their finances in order and make shrewd signings to consolidate the depth in their midfield.

"Best thing that could happen to me" - Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi talks about his contract extension

Barcelona youngster Pau Cubarsi has signed a contract extension to keep him at the club until the end of the 2026-27 season.

The 17-year-old La Masia graduate broke into the first team midway through the 2023-24 season. He has already become a key player in manager Xavi's squad. He has made 20 appearances for the senior team, keeping seven clean sheets in the process.

His previous deal was set to expire in 2026 and had a miniscule release clause of just €10 million. Barca have, however, acted swiftly to prevent any European giants from poaching him from their ranks.

His new contract has an unbelievable release clause of €500 million to safeguard his future at the club. Cubarsi was excited about signing the contract, expressing his happiness while speaking to Barcelona media.

"I’m very happy because it’s been a dream since I was a child. That a Cule can renew for FC Barcelona is the best thing that could happen to me in a long time. I just wanted to play football and have fun, and as the years went by it became clearer and clearer... That’s why I’m very happy for the job," he said.

The Blaugrana, meanwhile, are set to finish this season without a trophy. They will face Real Sociedad (H), Almeria (A), Rayo Vallecano (H) and Sevilla (A) in their remaining fixtures.