21-year-old Arsenal target prefers move to Premier League rivals - Reports

Dusan Vlahovic, who is wanted by Arsenal, prefers a move to fellow Premier League side Manchester City, according to Italian outlet La Repubblica (via Metro).

It has been no secret that the Gunners are after Dusan Vlahovic in the January transfer window. According to reports, they have already made an offer of around £50 million plus Lucas Torreira to Fiorentina.

However, the Serbian forward is in no rush to make a decision on his future, though he is rumored to prefer a move to the Premier League. New reports have now suggested that Vlahovic has his eyes set on a move to Manchester City. The defending champions are also taking a look at the 21-year-old forward as they look to fill their forward void.

Vlahovic has been one of the most sought after forwards this season. The Fiorentina striker has scored 20 goals and provided four assists in 24 matches across all competitions. It is worth mentioning that the Serb currently has a contract at Fiorentina until the summer of 2023.

Both Arsenal and Manchester City are in the market for a new centre-forward. Pep Guardiola's side currently have only Gabriel Jesus as their only recognized striker in the squad. However, they have also been heavily linked with Borussia Dortmund ace Erling Haaland and could move for him in the summer transfer window.

The Gunners, on the other hand, need a new forward after Mikel Arteta decided to drop Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang from the squad on disciplinary grounds. Arsenal are currently reliant on a young Gabriel Martinelli and an aging Alexandre Lacazette for goals.

However, Arsenal and Manchester City are not the only clubs interested in signing the 21-year-old forward. Metro also reported that Juventus have also joined the race to sign the Serbian international and have submitted a £58 million offer.

A move to the Old Lady could also be a tempting proposition for Vlahovic, who can still stay in Serie A and get a significant pay rise from his current deal at Fiorentina.

Arsenal are currently in the race for Premier League top four

The Gunners are currently involved in a tightly contested top four battle in the Premier League alongside Tottenham Hotspur, West Ham United and Manchester United.

Following the Red Devils' win over West Ham last night, Mikel Arteta's side currently find themselves seventh in the Premier League standings. They have amassed 35 points from 20 matches and have two games in hand over United, who currently occupy fourth spot.

Arsenal are scheduled to take on a struggling Burnley side, who are currently rock bottom of the Premier League table, later today. A win would see the Gunners leapfrog both Manchester United and West Ham.

However, it is worth mentioning that Tottenham Hotspur are currently leading the top-four battle. Spurs are sixth in the standings, just two points behind Manchester United with three games in hand.

Edited by Anantaajith Ra