21-year-old Barcelona star ‘would jump at the chance’ to play under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United: Reports

Barcelona right-back Sergino Dest would be interested in playing under Erik ten Hag at Manchester United, reports 90min. The American will reportedly need to find a new club this summer and 'intermediaries' have offered United a chance to sign him.

Dest broke onto the scene under the manager at Ajax before quickly flourishing into one of the most promising young talents. He made 37 senior appearance for the club, scoring twice and making six assists.

However, his development has stalled lately with Barcelona, whom he signed for last summer from the Amsterdam outfit in 2020.

Dest has started just six games in 2022 and is believed to not be a part of head coach Xavi's long-term plans at the club.

Manchester United are one of the first clubs approached over a possible transfer as incoming manager Ten Hag is looking for a new right-back. The club isn't convinced by either Diogo Dalot or Aaron Wan-Bissaka, their two current options in that position.

Wan-Bissaka's former club Crystal Palace are considering bringing him back to Selhurst Park, but given his high wages, a loan deal seems more likely.

His departure could open the door for Dest, who could join for a loan spell if Manchester United aren't looking for a permanent deal.

As far as Barcelona are concerned, the club prefers to sell him, although the Catalans are ready to consider a temporary move too.

In fact, sources close to Dest revealed that he would jump at the chance to play with Ten Hag again.

However, Manchester United aren't the only Premier League side interested in his services. Chelsea and Tottenham Hotspur have also been approached and both clubs are now interested too.

Ten Hag will look to start his rebuilding task at Manchester United early

Ten Hag hasn't officially taken charge of the club yet, but he'll look to work behind the scenes to start the rebuilding project early.

The Dutchman arrived in Manchester earlier this week. The Guardian suggests he will be present to witness their final match of the season against Crystal Palace at Selhurst Park on Sunday.

It's going to be a busy summer ahead for him and the club, with many players from the current squad set to leave and a raft of new signings on the horizon.

