21-year-old defender who described Liverpool as his dream club back on Real Madrid's radar: Reports

RB Leipzig defender Josko Gvardiol is on Real Madrid's transfer radar for the upcoming transfer window as they look to plan for the future.

This is according to journalist Santi Aouna, who revealed this in an interview to Madrid Xtra (via El Nacional), adding that club president Florentino Perez is keen on strengthening Los Blancos' defense.

It is widely known that Perez has his sights firmly set on acquiring Jude Bellingham. However, requirements of the current Real Madrid squad have prompted him to search for reinforcements in other positions. While Los Blancos already have David Alaba and Antonio Rudiger, they are keen to add a young player who could cover while he develops for the future.

This is where 21-year-old Josko Gvardiol comes into the fray. With 41 appearances across competitions for RB Leipzig this season, the Croatian has shown his mettle as a starter. He also played in all of his country's seven games at the 2022 FIFA World Cup, chipping in with one goal.

Gvardiol can play both as a center-back, as well as a left-back and these are two key areas in which Real Madrid need quality players to rotate. There is also speculation about Ferland Mendy and his desire to leave the club, with Florentino Perez confident of fetching a respectable sum should the Frenchman depart. Should that materialize, Los Blancos could come knocking on Leipzig's door soon.

Josko Gvardiol stands at 6-foot-1 and is fast, while also possessing incredible judgement of positioning and defense. He is physically powerful and also good on the ball, and sometimes chips in with goals from set-piece situations. Real Madrid have lacked such a presence in defense since Sergio Ramos left and Gvardiol could possibly fill that void.

"Club of my dreams" - Real Madrid target Josko Gvardiol reveals soft spot for Liverpool

Josko Gvardiol has been one of the most revered young defenders in the world over the past few years. His performances at the World Cup last year only added to the buzz as two of Europe's giants in Liverpool and Real Madrid are reportedly keen to bring him onboard.

Gvardiol is currently an RB Leipzig player and is contracted to the German club until 2027. Any prospective transfer would require the interested party to cough up an astronomical sum to prise him away.

The defender, meanwhile, was calm and focussed on his time with Leipzig, saying this back in January:

"I'm not in a hurry. I'm at Leipzig and we still have six months to finish the season and win something. Nobody has presented me with anything. I'm not in a hurry, we have time, let them organize the plan and we'll see."

When asked about which team he dreamed of playing for while growing up, the Croatian was visibly excited, saying:

"It would definitely be Liverpool. I watched a lot of Liverpool games with my father and covered every season in detail. It's a club that has stayed in my heart."

It remains to be seen whether the Reds can fend off stern competition from Real Madrid to tempt Gvardiol to come to the Premier League.

