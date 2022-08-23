21-year-old forward informs club that he wants to join Chelsea: Reports

Everton forward Anthony Gordon has reportedly informed his club about his desire to join Chelsea in the ongoing transfer window.

Gordon, who has three years left on his current deal at Goodison Park, has recently emerged as a transfer target for Chelsea. Blues head coach Thomas Tuchel wants to add a forward to his squad following the exits of Romelu Lukaku and Timo Werner this summer.

The Englishman, who made his Premier League debut in January of 2020, shot to prominence during the 2021-22 campaign with his performances on either flank. He registered four goals and three assists in 40 matches across all competitions for the Toffees last season.

According to The Athletic, Gordon has intimated his transfer wish to both the club and manager Frank Lampard. The report adds that the player wants to play in the UEFA Champions League. Gordon also feels he has a better chance of breaking into England's 2022 FIFA World Cup squad by playing at Stamford Bridge.

Chelsea are prepared to dish out £50 million plus £10 million in potential add-ons. As per the aforementioned report, personal terms are not expected to be a hassle for either the player or the club.

The Blues have made six major additions to their squad during the ongoing transfer window. The club have signed Raheem Sterling, Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella, Carney Chukwuemeka, Cesare Casadei and Gabriel Slonina for a combined sum of over £180 million.

Tuchel's side, who have four points from three matches, will next lock horns with Leicester City at home on Saturday (August 27).

Wesley Fofana eager to join Chelsea this summer

Speaking to GiveMeSport, transfer expert Dean Jones shed light on the future of Leicester City centre-back Wesley Fofana, who has already been subject to two failed transfer bids from Chelsea. He said:

"He has basically packed his bag, and he's ready to go, standing by the door just waiting to be told when he can go. He's so eager for this to go through now, and Leicester are understanding of the situation."

Fofana, who was left out of the Foxes' squad during his team's 2-1 home loss to Southampton on August 20, has already told his head coach Brendan Rodgers about his plans. The centre-back registered only 1068 minutes of action last season owing to a long-term fibula fracture.

The France U21 international is valued in the region of £80 million.

