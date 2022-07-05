21-year-old Liverpool man agrees personal terms with Premier League club: Reports

According to Football Insider, Liverpool right-back Neco Williams has agreed on personal terms with newly-promoted Nottingham Forest. However, the Reds haven't yet accepted a bid from the Tricky Trees.

The two-time European Cup winners offered a proposal to Williams, which he has accepted. However, the Merseysiders rejected their bid of £12 million, who want £15 million for their academy graduate. Hence, Forest could move on to other targets if negotiations aren't reached.

Williams, 21, wants to leave Liverpool in search of proper playing time. He was sent on loan to Fulham in January this year. He helped The Cottagers get promoted into the Premier League this season. The Welsh right-back played 14 matches for them as Fulham won nine out of those 14 matches.

Liverpool have signed right-back Calvin Ramsay from Aberdeen this summer for around £4 million. This increases the competition for the right-back position, with Trent Alexander-Arnold already a mainstay.

If a move to Nottingham Forest doesn't take place, Williams has garnered interest from other Premier League sides like Fulham and Southampton.

Another report by Football Insider stated that the Welshman wants to extend his loan spell at Fulham by making a permanent move to London. Whatever the case, it seems likely that Williams will leave Anfield this summer.

Liverpool and Nottingham Forest's summer transfer window so far

The Merseysiders have made three signings this summer to strengthen their squad that challenged for an unprecedented quadruple last season.

They have signed striker Darwin Nunez from Benfica for a club-record £85 million (including add-ons). The Uruguayan scored 34 goals and provided four assists in 41 matches in all competitions last season for Benfica.

Liverpool have also signed Ramsay (as aforementioned) and attacking midfielder Fabio Carvalho from Fulham.

Mohamed Salah has signed a new three-year contract with the Reds, making him the highest-paid player in the club's history at £350,000 per week.

Sadio Mane joined Bayern Munich, bringing an end to an illustrious six years with Liverpool.

Newly promoted Nottingham Forest have also been busy in the transfer window, signing three players so far.

They signed forward Taiwo Awoniyi from Union Berlin for a club-record £17.5 million. The Nigerian registered 20 goals and five assists in 43 matches last season for the German club.

The Tricky Trees then signed goalkeeper Dean Henderson from Manchester United on loan. Their most recent acquisition was defender Guilian Biancone, who they signed from Ligue 1 club Troyes for around £5 million.

Winger Brennan Johnson has also signed a new long-term contract with the club. He was key in Forest's promotion, registering 19 goals and nine assists in 52 appearances in all competitions last season.

