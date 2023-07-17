22-year-old Chelsea midfielder valued at £12m ready to leave: Reports

Chelsea midfielder Ethan Ampadu is reportedly prepared to leave the club amid interest from EFL Championship side Leeds United.

The Evening Standard reports that the Blues are weighing up an offer from Leeds for Amapdu who is available for £12 million. The Wales international has been part of Mauricio Pochettino's squad for pre-season but a departure looks likely.

Ampadu, 22, has lacked game time throughout his spell at Chelsea spending time out on loan at RB Leipzig, Sheffield United, and Venezia. He spent last season on loan at Spezia Calcio but has since returned to Stamford Bridge.

Leeds are the only club to have tabled an offer for the versatile midfielder thus far but he does have interest from Premier League clubs, Italy and Spain. He has a year left on his contract with the Blues.

Ampadu featured 34 times across competitions for Spezia last season, chipping in with two-goal contributions. He can play as a defensive midfielder as well as a right-back.

Chelsea are expected to make additions to their midfield this summer as they chase Brighton & Hove Albion's, Moises Caicedo and Southampton's Romeo Lavia. This will only further jeopardize Amapdu's place in Pochettino's side.

The Welshman has made just 12 appearances during his time at Stamford Bridge. He will be eager for more game time as he looks to continue as a regular for the Wales national team.

Chelsea in talks with Marseille for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang

Aubameyang is heading towards the Stamford Bridge exit door

According to The Athletic, Chelsea are holding talks with Ligue 1 side Marseille over a possible deal for Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang. The Gabonese striker only joined the Blues last summer but endured a poor past season.

Aubameyang is interested in heading to Marseille but the finances involved in the potential transfer are a stumbling block. The west Londoners want a fee for the 34-year-old and he currently sits on over £160,000 per week.

These finances are difficult for Les Phoceens and a compromise will have to be made as they will struggle to afford Aubameyang. The veteran striker is keen to leave Chelsea amid a nightmare spell at Stamford Bridge. He scored just three goals in 21 games across competitions last season.

Aubameyang joined the Blues from Barcelona for £12 million off the back of an impressive spell at Camp Nou. The Gabonese forward bagged 13 goals in 24 matches for the Blaugrana.

The West Londoners have already signed a new striker this summer with Nicolas Jackson arriving from Villarreal for £31.8 million. Hence, Aubameyang's future in Pochettino's side is in major doubt.