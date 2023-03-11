22-year-old Chelsea star set to leave club after failing to impress - Reports

Chelsea winger Callum Hudson-Odoi was sent out on loan to Bayer Leverkusen at the start of the 2022-23 season.

Despite making a bright start, he has been unable to cement a starting spot in the Bundesliga side under head coach Xabi Alonso.

So far, he has played 20 games, amassing a total of 1067 minutes, with most appearances coming as substitutes. He has netted only one goal and registered just one assist.

Hudson-Odoi is set to return to Chelsea this summer, with his contract at the club running until 2024. However, as per reports, the Blues are prepared to move him on this summer.

As per Fichajes, they are no longer ready to wait for the player to realize his potential and want to sell him to lighten the heavy squad.

Hudson-Odoi has scored 16 goals and registered 22 assists for the Blues in 126 appearances.

Chelsea have brought in a plethora of new players under Todd Boehly's ownership

Hudson-Odoi left the club on loan last summer and will return at the end of this season. He is set to be treated to a host of new faces, courtesy of the club's spending spree this season.

The Blues have signed players like Raheem Sterling, Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang, Mykhailo Mudryk, Joao Felix (loan), Kalidou Koulibaly, Marc Cucurella and Wesley Fofana along with several other footballers.

The frontline players, however, have failed to fire, with the Blues struggling to score goals this season. The likes of Kai Havertz, Christian Pulisic, Hakim Ziyech and even Raheem Sterling could possibly be moved along next summer in order for the new faces to settle in.

Hudson-Odoi's best position is to play from the left wing, a position where Chelsea have a plethora of options this season. It would be a good move for both the club and the player to part ways now as neither have been able to help the other in bettering their fortunes.

