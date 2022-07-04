22-year-old to inherit iconic #7 shirt if he replaces Cristiano Ronaldo at Manchester United: Reports

Ajax forward Antony could reportedly take Cristiano Ronaldo's number 7 shirt if the Portuguese leaves Manchester United this summer.

According to BBC Sport, the forward wants the Red Devils to let him leave this summer if an appropriate offer comes in for him. He doesn't want to play Europa League football and is also bothered by the club's lack of signings so far this summer. The 37-year-old striker, who still has a year left on his current deal, believes there are more attractive options out there for him.

This comes following an incredibly disappointing season for United in his first season back at the club in 12 years.

Transfer News Live @DeadlineDayLive Erik Ten Hag has asked Manchester United to sign Antony if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves!



(Source: Mirror) Erik Ten Hag has asked Manchester United to sign Antony if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves!(Source: Mirror) 🚨 Erik Ten Hag has asked Manchester United to sign Antony if Cristiano Ronaldo leaves! 🇧🇷(Source: Mirror) https://t.co/4DmGdhHmsV

Ronaldo's departure would vacate the historic number 7 shirt. It has also been worn by Manchester United icons such as George Best, David Beckham and Eric Cantona.

As per The Mirror, Ajax winger Antony is a target for United, having formed an excellent relationship with Erik ten Hag during his time at the Eredivise giants.

The 22-year-old Brazil international scored 12 times and provided 10 assists in his 31 appearances across the previous campaign. He is used predominately as a right-winger, which is an area of the pitch the Red Devils need to improve on.

The report also claims that the 20-time English champions were originally put off by the £70 million price tag for Antony. However, their interest may have been reignited by their talisman's desire to leave the Theater of Dreams.

Mark Goldbridge @markgoldbridge do these people actually watch football Replace Ronaldo with Antonydo these people actually watch football Replace Ronaldo with Antony 😆 do these people actually watch football

Pundit questions why Cristiano Ronaldo would want to stay at Manchester United

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner scored 24 times in 39 appearances last season, but it wasn't enough to guide his side to a Champions League place. The Red Devils finished sixth in the Premier League table and extended their trophyless run to five years.

Speaking to TalkSPORT, former England winger Trevor Sinclair didn't blame the Portugal international for wanting to leave the club, as he claimed:

“Manchester United want to keep Ronaldo, Ten Hag wants to work with him, but at the moment Ronaldo is looking at the squad and thinking, ‘why would I want to stay?’ This squad is not going to get anywhere near the top four."

He added:

“He’s not going to join a club bigger than Manchester United, but what he will do is score goals wherever he goes. This might be the year where he says, ‘You know what, I’ve loved running the show in European football for the last 20 years, I might want to go over to America and enjoy my life’."

centredevils. @centredevils | Ajax set the €80M (£69m) price tag for Antony scare people off. They might accept €60/65M (£51/55m) for him - it would be a deal | Ajax set the €80M (£69m) price tag for Antony scare people off. They might accept €60/65M (£51/55m) for him - it would be a deal #mufc WOULD do." [Marcel van de Kraan, @talkSPORT 🚨🚨🌕| Ajax set the €80M (£69m) price tag for Antony scare people off. They might accept €60/65M (£51/55m) for him - it would be a deal #mufc WOULD do." [Marcel van de Kraan, @talkSPORT]

Where does Haaland rank in Paul Merson's 5 best Premier League transfers so far? Click here

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far