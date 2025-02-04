22-year-old LaLiga star remains Arsenal's priority summer transfer target despite rejected offer in January: Reports

Arsenal are reportedly set to focus on securing the services of Athletic Club winger Nico Williams in the summer transfer window. This is as per a report from Football Transfers, which claims that the Gunners are still looking to get attacking reinforcements (via EPL Index).

The Spanish international was linked with a move to the Emirates in January, but the approach was seemingly rejected by the LaLiga outfit. It is claimed that the north Londoners were willing to meet the player's €58 million release clause, which is an indication that the transfer fee is not an issue.

At the moment, Arsenal do not have a clear-cut starter on the left-hand side, with Leandro Trossard and Gabriel Martinelli competing for minutes out there. Williams has a real opportunity to come to the Emirates and become the first choice in this position.

Additionally, the Gunners have been extremely consistent in challenging for the Premier League title over the last couple of seasons. This year, as well, they are placed second at the moment, six points behind Liverpool.

Mikel Arteta's team will most likely offer Champions League football for next season, which could be a factor in Williams deciding to move. At the moment, the 22-year-old winger has two years left on his current deal with Atheltic Club.

So far this campaign, Nico Williams has made 30 appearances across competitions for his club side, bagging four goals and five assists. He was sensational in the 2023-24 season, scoring eight goals and registering 19 assists in 37 matches across competitions.

Arsenal winger optimistic about second-leg Carabao Cup semi-final tie with Newcastle United

Gabriel Martinelli

Arsenal winger Gabriel Martinelli believes his team can go through after the second-leg Carabao Cup semi-final clash against Newcastle United on Wednesday (February 05).

The Gunners are currently 0-2 down after suffering a first-leg defeat at the Emirates Stadium on January 07. Speaking ahead of the reverse fixture, Martinelli said (via Tribal Football):

“We know our qualities. It is not because we lost 2-0 here in the last game, we are going to go there just to play now."

“We are going to go there to win the game and to score three, four, five. Let’s see, the game is going to be really hard, for sure. But we are going to try our best to win the game," he added.

Arsenal go into this clash on the back of a thumping 5-1 win over Manchester City in the Premier League (February 02). Martinelli, who is likely to feature in this tie, has netted seven goals and bagged four assists this season.

