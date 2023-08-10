22-year-old Liverpool star attracting surprise interest from Crystal Palace: Reports

Crystal Palace are reportedly considering making a move for Liverpool's Curtis Jones this summer.

According to CaughtOffside, Jones fits the profile of the kind of player Roy Hodgson wants to sign at Palace. He started his career as a winger but has transitioned into central midfield under Jurgen Klopp's tutelage.

The Eagles are still pondering if they should make a loan offer with an option to buy or if they should offer a transfer fee straight away. The Liverpool-born winger has been with the Reds for the entirety of his professional career so far.

Jones hasn't had much luck with regard to regular playing time but he is expected to play an important role next season. The Reds, after all, have seen the backs of James Milner, Alex Oxlade-Chamberlain, Naby Keita, Fabinho and Jordan Henderson this summer.

In return, they have only added Alexis Mac Allister and Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield for a combined fee of £105 million. Jones has racked up 11 goals and 11 assists in 97 senior games for the club.

But he was only utilized in 18 league games last season, which amounted to 1,039 minutes on the pitch. It is worth noting that Liverpool are actively pursuing Romeo Lavia and could also join Chelsea in the race for Moises Caicedo.

It remains to be seen if the 22-year-old is deemed expendable if the Reds add more first-team midfielders this summer. He still has four years contract left on his deal at Anfield.

Steven Gerrard thinks very highly of Liverpool's Curtis Jones

Steven Gerrard is widely regarded as one of the finest midfielders in the 21st century. The Liverpool legend nevertheless believes Curtis Jones is more talented than him.

Gerrard managed the Reds' youth team between 2017 and 2018, where Jones made 25 appearances for him across competitions. He scored 16 goals and provided six assists during that time,

Speaking about Jones, Gerrard told the Anfield Wrap in May this year (h/t Anfield Index):

"Every time Curtis played for me against Everton and Manchester United, he was the man of the match in every single game. That tells me that he’s got what you need to play for Liverpool. Curtis is more talented than me in terms of technical, in terms of dribbling ability, in terms of manipulating the ball, close control."

Gerrard's passing range, vision and shooting ability were arguably unmatched by any other midfielder during his heyday. But he wasn't renowned for his dribbling ability and ball control.

Jones, in that regard, is an asset for the Reds in the No. 8 role, bringing the dribbling skills and close control of a natural wideman to central midfield.