“Liverpool should’ve got Caicedo for Klopp” - Gary Neville calls out FSG’s lack of transfer market investment 

Manchester United legend Gary Neville has called out Fenway Sports Group (FSG) for their lack of investment in Liverpool.

The American owners took over the club in October 2010 and have seen the team win all major club trophies on offer. The club peaked from 2018 to 2022, winning six trophies, including the Premier League and UEFA Champions League titles.

However, last season served as a reminder that the Reds needed to be proactive in the transfer market to freshen up the squad. They finished fifth and failed to win any trophy. After a massive midfield exodus this summer, manager Jurgen Klopp is in desperate need of a defensive midfielder.

Fabinho and Jordan Henderson's exits have left them without a natural No. 6. The club have made three unsuccessful bids for Romeo Lavia despite knowing Southampton value him at £50 million, as per Paul Joyves (h/t GOAL).

The Reds were linked with Brighton & Hove Albion's Moises Caicedo earlier this year, but their interest in the £100 million-rated Ecuadorian has faded. Amidst that, Neville recently said (h/t @JoshLFC1909 on Twitter):

"Klopp needs money to compete. He can’t keep doing this. Liverpool should’ve got Caicedo for Klopp. I think this will haunt the owners. They aren’t investing like the other top teams are."

Last month, Football365 (h/t Yahoo! Sport) published a report on Premier League clubs' net spending in the last five years. Liverpool were eighth on the list with a transfer expenditure of -£207.3 million.

Arsenal top the list (-£-595.43m), while Manchester United, Tottenham Hotspur, Newcastle United, Chelsea and Aston Villa make up the top seven.

Former Liverpool target Moises Caicedo close to Chelsea transfer

It seems Chelsea are edging closer to signing former Liverpool target Moises Caicedo this summer.

According to the Guardian, the Blues are set to return with a fourth bid to sign the Ecuador international after their latest bid of £80 million was rejected. The Blues, like Liverpool, are in desperate need of midfielders.

Enzo Fernandez and Conor Gallagher are manager Mauricio Pochettino's only two senior options in midfield while Andrey Santos and Carney Chukwuemeka (both 19) will hope to break into the first team. Caicedo reportedly missed Brighton's training on Monday (August 7) in a bid to force a transfer to west London.

The 21-year-old joined the Seagulls in February 2021 from Independiente del Valle for £4.5 million. Since then, he has scored twice and made three assists in 53 games across competitions for the south coast-based outfit.